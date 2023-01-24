The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 51: Gardevoir CR Our spotlight on the Trainer Gallery subset of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest continues with Gardevoir, Jynx, and Malamar.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

First up, HYOGONOSUKE depicts Jynx with its Trainer Will in an adorable card. Jynx has had a… unique history in the Pokémon TCG, and its character design doesn't always work, but this card manages to lean away from the anthropomorphic aspects of the character in order to deliver a genuinely adorable image.

Gardevoir gets an epic Character Rare from fan-favorite AKIRA EGAWA, who illustrates a scene pairing the Pokémon with its Trainer Diantha. This looks like a scene out of a high fantasy movie. Beautiful stuff, but that's what we have come to expect from EGAWA, who drew all four of the Gold Secret Rare cards in Crown Zenith's Galarian Gallery. She is truly a TCG legend.

Finally, Fumie Kittaka depicts Malamar with Team Flare scientist Xerosic; using vibrant colors and thick, confident lines Kittaka creates a villainous vibe that stands out in this subset. Interestingly, Kittaka has thus far only drawn Character Rares, with their first card being the cute Magnemite with Lt. Surge from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse and the second being this.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.