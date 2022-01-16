The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 2

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now, we continue with the main portion of the set.

Pikachu: This isn't the first time that I've said this about Pikachu and it surely won't be the last. I find that Pikachu is so popular that it actually circles back around to becoming an underrated Pokémon just by virtue of it being overlooked. It's synonymous with Pokémon, so folks often ignore it as to not seem basic when listing their top choices, but you know what? I think any respectable Top 10 Poké list has Pikachu prominently listed. This card in particular is quite nice with storybook-style artwork that evokes the homey island feel of Alola.

This isn't the first time that I've said this about Pikachu and it surely won't be the last. I find that Pikachu is so popular that it actually circles back around to becoming an underrated Pokémon just by virtue of it being overlooked. It's synonymous with Pokémon, so folks often ignore it as to not seem basic when listing their top choices, but you know what? I think any respectable Top 10 Poké list has Pikachu prominently listed. This card in particular is quite nice with storybook-style artwork that evokes the homey island feel of Alola. Alolan Raichu: In the last installment of this series, I said that Alolan Marowak is the greatest regional variant ever created… and that was no lie. Alolan Raichu, though? I must say, if not an exact tie, it's a very close second. This adorable Pokémon has a hilarious backstory, too. The canonical theory is that the change in appearance happened as a result of Raichu eating a great deal of Alolan pancakes which altered it over time. This, to me, is the best standard holo in the set.

In the last installment of this series, I said that Alolan Marowak is the greatest regional variant ever created… and that was no lie. Alolan Raichu, though? I must say, if not an exact tie, it's a very close second. This adorable Pokémon has a hilarious backstory, too. The canonical theory is that the change in appearance happened as a result of Raichu eating a great deal of Alolan pancakes which altered it over time. This, to me, is the best standard holo in the set. Alolan Golem GX: We get another Alolan form with Golem. This one isn't making any of my Best Of lists, but the visual effect of Golem's attack on the card is super effective.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion concludes a final review of the set. To follow this series, click the Crimson Invasion tag below.