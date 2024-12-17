Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: simcity, SimCity BuildIt

SimCity BuildIt Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Milestone Update

Those of you who have been playing SimCity BuildIt for the past decade have a new anniversary update to take in with some added goodies

Article Summary SimCity BuildIt marks its 10th anniversary with a special update and new player-requested features.

Players have built 8.8 billion homes and 5 billion roads in the decade since the game's release.

New Space Specialization lets Mayors at level 40+ unlock astronomical buildings like Space HQ.

Anniversary events include mayoral stories, expanded maps, and a Mayor's Pass Season: Memory Lane.

Electronic Arts has released a new update this week for SimCity BuildIt, as the mobile game is celebrating its Tenth Anniversary. As you expect from one of these, they highlighted many of the game's milestones and what players have done since launch. But the real addition to the game is the update that went out today, as new items and events have been added to the game for the next month. We have more details from the team below, as you can download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play.

SimCity BuildIt Tenth Anniversary

This massive milestone update for the popular city building simulation. In the last 10 years, more than 280 million Mayors worldwide have accomplished the following milestones:

10 million Club Wars started

2 billion Contest of Mayors tasks completed

8.8 billion residential buildings built – enough to house 5.3 trillion sims!

5 billion roads built These roads would get sims to Mars and back once, to the moon and back 161 times, across the U.S. 25,677 times, or to circumvent the Earth 3,091 times!



Starting on December 12, Mayors will have even more room to grow their Metropolis as they head to Space, a completely new aspirational building Specialization coming to the game by player request. Players at level 40 and above can start unlocking astronomical buildings, including Space HQ, the Astronaut Training Center, Launchpad and beyond to boost their population. Additional in-game features include more land to build on the expanded Capital City map, the Mayor's Pass Season – Memory Lane, which adds new buildings that take players back to their favorite Seasons, and refreshed visuals and graphical upgrades. The 10-year Anniversary event also adds four week long Event Tracks with rich Stories to experience:

December 11-18: Relive SimCity BuildIt's rich history with Mayor's Pass Season – Memory Lane

Relive SimCity BuildIt's rich history with Mayor's Pass Season – Memory Lane December 18-25: Head to Space, exploring the new specialization with stories and new buildings

Head to Space, exploring the new specialization with stories and new buildings December 25-January 1: Enjoy Winter Holiday-themed stories

Enjoy Winter Holiday-themed stories January 1-8: Ring in the New Year with even more stories for the decade ahead

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!