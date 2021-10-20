The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 38

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

If there were ever a Pokémon made for the Rainbow Rare color palette, it's Sylveon. This is the best-looking Rainbow Rare this side of the Chonkachu VMAX, with Sylveon's design perfectly fitting this color-wash style. Then, we have the card that I personally consider to contain the best illustration of the set: the Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art. With crisp, clear colors, this Sylveon beams happily as it stands, gigantic in its Dynamax form, in a stylized and heavily detailed world teeming with Pokémon. This card has everything, from beautiful artwork to a fun concept to Pokémon interaction with Eevee and Marshadow riding Sylveon's ribbons. While the Umbreon and Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Arts are the most valuable cards in the set for good reason, I'd consider this to be the set's strongest offering and truly on of the best cards the Pokémon TCG has ever printed.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.