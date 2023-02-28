The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 21: Cobalion & Klefki Our look back at the artists and illustrations of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon - Team Up includes Steel-type Cobalion GX & Klefki.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Steel-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Yesterday, we focused on a slew of Steel-types from Sun & Moon – Team Up. The main card in today's spotlight is Cobalion GX, which is illustrated by 5ban Graphics. This Legendary Pokémon is drawn in an epic pose here, and the quality of the artwork stands apart from some of the more computer-generated art used by this illustrator. This is likely due to the beautiful sky behind Cobalion that is lined with golden clouds, which brings out the blue and golden accents of Cobalion's color palette. Klefki is also featured on another card in Team Up with artwork by Shigenori Negishi, who depicts this cute species so well that I'm mad at Niantic once again for making it region-locked in Pokémon GO.

