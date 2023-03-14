The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 34: Trainers Begin Our history through the artwork of the Pokémon TCG takes us to a familiar face in Sun & Moon - Team Up with Brock, a true Kanto icon.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we move to the Full Art Trainer section of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

The Full Art Trainer section of Sun & Moon – Team Up begins with one of the most iconic male Trainers in the entire franchise: Brock. Brock was introduced in the Generation One games as the Pewter City Gym Leader who gave the Boulder Badge to Trainers who could beat him and his Rock-type Pokémon. In the anime, Brock becomes one of Ash's two most iconic travel partners, along with Misty. Brock is drawn here by Naoki Saito, who has specialized in Full Art Trainers in recent years with memorable contributions such as Wicke and Kiawe from Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows, the iconic chase card Lillie from Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism, and the highly coveted Sightseer Full Art from Tag Team GX All-Stars that never made it to English.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.