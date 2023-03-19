The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 38: Gold Items We continue our retrospective spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon - Team Up with a market analysis of the set's Gold Secret Rares.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we show more Secret Rares from of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

We are nearing the end of our spotlight on the cards that made up Sun & Moon – Team Up and the artists that made this one of the best expansions of the Sun & Moon era. As with every set from this era, we end with the cards that collectors tend to dislike that players use for a flex during competitive gameplay. The Gold Secret Rare Trainer cards of Sun & Moon – Team Up don't bring much to the table as far as gorgeous art, so let's talk about their value in the current secondary market now that Team Up is getting further and further from being a modern set:

Dangerous Drill Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item: $3.85

Electrocharger Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item: $3.82

Judge Whistle Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item: $3.85

Metal Goggles Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item: $4.10

Pokémon Communication Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item: $8.75

Thankfully, these cards remain affordable, with each and every one of the Gold Secret Rares of Sun & Moon – Team Up that you'd need to complete the set selling in the secondary market for less than a value of a single booster pack. A booster pack of Sun & Moon – Team Up is currently valued at over $22.

