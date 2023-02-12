The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 6: Squirtle Line

Our retrospect on the history of the Pokémon TCG takes us to a late Sun & Moon-era set, Team Up, and its Water-type cards like Squirtle.

Published
by
|
Comments

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we begin with the Water-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Team Up cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Team Up cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Like the Charmander line, the Squirtle line gets two cards of the first form in Sun & Moon – Team Up. Artist sui kicks off the line with a dreamy Squirtle card using soft colors, showing the Water-type Starter of Kanto dozing off against a tree. HYOGONOSUKE goes for an entirely different vibe with a vibrant Squirtle using primary colors to showcase this Pokémon's excitement. Wartortle comes courtesy of Misa Tsutsu0, who delivers a more action-packed card with Wartortle jumping and causing a spiral of water as it moves. Finally, the line culminates in Blastoise drawn by Hitoshi Ariga, who uses a style reminiscent of modern American comics to strong effect.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.