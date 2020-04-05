The Coronavirus Delays The Nintendo & Levi's Collaboration Line

Something that was in the works a lot of people didn't know was happening is that Levi's is collaborating with Nintendo for a new line of clothing. It's true! Announced on Mario Day (Mar. 10), the company revealed they would be producing a new line of clothing with a Super Mario theme to it. As you can see from the image below, they're producing a set of clothes that basically look like a Mario fan's dream. There aren't a ton of images out for the line, but we do know they're producing a couple of pairs of jeans, a pair of overalls, and the denim jacket. The plan for the company was to release everything on April 1st, 2020. Which, as you know, already passed us by, and we've seen none of the clothing line get released. That's because global issues got in the way.

On April 1st, Levi's revealed on Twitter that there would be a delay in releasing the product in North and South America due to the coronavirus epidemic. As you might suspect, the virus has halted the production of clothing across the globe. For Levi's, it's especially hard as three of the biggest countries their product is produced in is China, Italy, and Japan. Which if you're still watching the news, you know the first two countries are still dealing with massive cases of the coronavirus with parts of the country being on lockdown. While the third is taking every precaution necessary as they're practically next door to where the outbreak started. Production hasn't completed halted for Levi's across the globe, however, as the product is still being made. It's just going to take a little bit longer to get out based on location and resources. No date was given as to when the Nintendo gear would be released.