The Crew 2 Season 3 Episode 1: US Speed Tour East Launches July 7th

Ubisoft has revealed today that The Crew 2 Season 3 Episode 1: US Speed Tour East will launch in the game tomorrow. The event will kick off across all platforms including Xbox, PlayStation, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, PC, Stadia, and Ubisoft+. In this particular season, Motorflix welcomes you into the line-up for the biggest tour across the east coast of the United States. Each week, you will have the chance to discover a new stage race from one city to another, kind of like old-school arcade racing titles, but more spread out. They will include special time attack events taking place along the way, with a grand total of 16 new events that will be available throughout the episode. You can check out more details below before it launches on July 7th.

In addition, Season 3 Episode 1 brings new improvements to the game. It includes a refresh of the LIVE Summit experience with a reworked UI, implementing a more rewarding and generous competition system and extending the participation to Star level players. This new season also contains major updates to increase in-game quality-of-life, including a change in the scoring system in Stunt Mode to prevent exploits as well as an option to transfer Performance Parts from one vehicle to another, checkpoint placement improved for more than 50 races and more. Episode 1: US Speed Tour East will be accompanied by a new Motorpass which contains exclusive vehicles such as: the Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo Pulse Performance Ed. (Touring Car), the Pontiac GTO The Judge Sparrow Competition Ed. (Rally Raid), the KTM XBOW-R Spear Racing Ed. (Alpha Grand Prix), vanity items, outfits, currency packs (Crew Credits and Bucks), and more. Separate from the Motorpass, Episode 1: US Speed Tour East will continue with its free monthly vehicle drops letting players enjoy and pilot new vehicles including the Chevrolet Corvette C2 (Street Race) and the Honda CB1000R (Street race) both available on July 14. Players can expect more vehicle additions over the course of the Episode alongside with new vanity items.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Crew 2: US Speed Tour East Launch Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/7RVWmr5H03E)