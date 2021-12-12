The Crewmate From Among Us Joins Samurai Gunn 2

Some cool news from indie publisher Scrambler as they have added The Crewmate from Among Us to the roster of Samurai Gunn 2. The game is currently in Early Access at the moment as the team has been slowly adding updates to refine the gameplay and also introduce new aspects to it that increase the fun and difficulty. The latest update is one of the more insane additions yet as they have partnered with InnerSloth to bring in a new character to play with in the form of The Crewmate. The concept behind them is pretty simple when it comes to being an active member of the roster. You'll have a series of attacks like anyone else which includes ID card attacks, trash projectiles, and even vents used in a weird way. As the Crewmate, you'll run around and try to complete tasks from suspicious DNA Terminals spread throughout the area. If you manage to submit enough samples, the character will "Start to feel funny…", and the real fun begins, which you can see in the trailer below.

This particular addition to the game won't go live until December 16th, so you have a few days to prepare for the latest arrival. No word yet on when the game is scheduled to be fully released.

"Our whole team had a blast translating the Among Us vibe into the fast-paced Samurai Gunn style." said Beau Blyth, director of Samurai Gunn 2. "The folks at Innersloth were so encouraging and fun to riff with, it made us want to pack everything we could into the Crewmate's moveset and The Skeld arena. Even if you're not familiar with Samurai Gunn, we think you'll have a blast playing with friends and discovering what our team has done with the Crewmate, especially when the Impostor shows up!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Among Us Crewmate Joins Samurai Gunn 2! (https://youtu.be/3EgpgK7Fycg)