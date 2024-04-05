Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nerial, The Crush House

The Crush House Confirmed For PC Release Later This Year

Devolver Digital confirmed they will release their dark comedy "thirst-person shooter" The Crush House sometime later this year.

Article Summary Devolver Digital announces PC release of dark comedy game The Crush House for this year.

Players take on the role of Jae, producing a reality TV show to satisfy audience demands.

Choose from twelve personalities to cast for on-screen drama and high ratings.

Uncover dark secrets while managing the show and engaging with the cast off-air.

Developer Nerial (Reigns, Card Shark) and publisher Devolver Digital confirmed their latest game on the way as The Crush House will be released on PC sometime later this year. The game puts you in the producer's seat of reality TV show from 1999, as you will select the best cast members to star on the show and keep your audience happy with twists, secrets, sound bytes, and more. Will you be able to keep the show popular or watch it get canceled due to ratings? Get to filming and editing for the latest show as the game will arrive sometime later this year.

The Crush House

Play as Jae, who has scored the gig of her dreams. But the demands are high, and the stakes are even higher. She must cast, film, and produce each season of The Crush House, capturing all the drama, fighting, tension, and romance in the show's iconic Malibu mansion. But remember: no matter what, the demands of your audience must be met. If not, you run the risk of cancelation. And, of course, remember the network's rule, do not talk to the talent.

Choose Your Cast: Choose between twelve eccentric personalities and find your four-person cast for each season's run. Mix and match conflicting personalities or complementary attractions and watch as tensions run and sparks fly. Catch the best moments on camera and watch your ratings soar.

Choose between twelve eccentric personalities and find your four-person cast for each season's run. Mix and match conflicting personalities or complementary attractions and watch as tensions run and sparks fly. Catch the best moments on camera and watch your ratings soar. Keep the Audience Happy: Everyone with a TV watches The Crush House, from Foodies and Divorced Dads to Butt Guys and… Pharologists? With dozens of micro-audiences to keep entertained, you'll have to be strategic to capture them all. You can't please all the people all of the time, but you'll have to try.

Everyone with a TV watches The Crush House, from Foodies and Divorced Dads to Butt Guys and… Pharologists? With dozens of micro-audiences to keep entertained, you'll have to be strategic to capture them all. You can't please all the people all of the time, but you'll have to try. Earn Money: Entertainment this good isn't free, so put down the camera and pull up some tasteful TV ads to keep the cash flowing in. You might lose a few viewers, but you can use the extra revenue generated to furnish the house and mix things up for both the audience and the cast.

Entertainment this good isn't free, so put down the camera and pull up some tasteful TV ads to keep the cash flowing in. You might lose a few viewers, but you can use the extra revenue generated to furnish the house and mix things up for both the audience and the cast. Uncover the Mystery: There's more to The Crush House than meets the eye, and a sinister mystery to uncover. Jae can explore the mansion at night when the show goes off-air, engaging in forbidden conversations with the cast to figure out the many dark and twisted secrets of The Crush House.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!