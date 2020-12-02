The Dark Avengers Assemble In Marvel Future Fight

Netmarble revealed that six new characters are coming to Marvel Future Fight as the Dark Avengers have now assembled. Today's update adds six new characters to the game that will change the way you head into battle as you will be given Sentry, Scorpion, Daken, Ares, Moonstone, and Molecule Man as options to add to your team. As well as a slew of new uniforms for several characters including a Dark Avengers uniform for Green Goblin and Bullseye, that are now available for players to collect in the game. What's more, the team has added an all-new Dark Reign themed epic quest for you to delve into, where the storyline unfolds around the reformed villains, bringing in a new experience for those who have enjoyed the story so far. Dark Reign's main character Sentry can be acquired and boosted to Tier-3 immediately in this Epic Quest, and Agents can acquire new heroes while complete quests and grow Sentry along with it.

A couple of the other additions to the game include a new Awaken Potential where new Awaken skills have been unlocked for Bullseye, Moonstone, and Ares. As well as a new Realize Potential that has been unlocked for Scorpion, Daken, Ares, Moonstone, and Molecule Man. While Marvel Future Fight has played with crossing over into different versions of Earth beyond 616, they haven't truly run the gauntlet of what the multiverse has in store or what they could bring to the game. This is a nice step in that direction as we're getting different versions of some familiar characters that don't break the game or go too far off the trail for casual fans not to recognize. You can download the update for the game right now and jump into the quests today. In the meantime, enjoy the teaser trailer.