The Dark Eye: Book Of Heroes Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

As we slowly make our way to the release of The Dark Eye: Book Of Heroes, the game receives a brand new gameplay trailer. This particular trailer focuses on the character creation aspect as you are given the tools to make basically whatever kind of character you want within The Dark Eye universe. Whether you wish to go the magic route from afar, the skilled thieves path to get in close or from way back, or just go brute strength with a fighter and get right in the faces of your foes. Not to mention all of the customizations at your fingertips. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for the game to be released on June 9th, 2020.

Based in the popular The Dark Eye universe, The Dark Eye: Book of Heroes sends players on an exciting journey through the lands of Aventuria to hack, slash, sneak, steal, and connive their way through an expansive role-playing experience. The game features an immersive and robust character creation system that will allow players to combine an enormous variety of traits and skills to ensure a true tabletop-inspired experience. Multiple fantasy racial backgrounds, professions, and skills help layers create incredibly well-rounded adventurers! Extensive Character Creation: Choose from 12 different professions and four classic species with customizable appearances and unique quests, tasks, and agendas.

Party up, adventurers!: Play with up to four friends online or on the couch, or hack (and slash) it solo-style with virtual friends by hiring NPC companions at The Inn of the Wild Boar.

It's a Beautiful World: Delve dank dungeons or take the (not so easy) route above ground as you explore gorgeous, hand-painted visuals from some of The Dark Eye's most highly regarded artists.

All Around Me Are Familiar Faces: With a history dating back to 1984, Book of Heroes features a host of iconic characters, locations, and lore from the sweeping history of The Dark Eye.