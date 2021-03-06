The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Adds Free Friend Pass

Players who currently own The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope have received a special addition to the game this week. Right now, all owners of the game have access to a free Friend's Pass, which will allow players who don't own the game to experience one full playthrough via the Multiplayer Shared Story mode. It's a way of letting someone in on the fun of the game while we're all still dealing with the pandemic, that way you don't need to leave the house to try it. It does come with a bit of a caveat or two, however. The Friend's Pass works on PS4, Xbox One, or PC only and both players have to play on the same platform, so no cross-play available. What's more, you only get ONE friend pass, and it's only good until you get to the ending of the game, no matter how you get there. So if you take a dark path and get everyone killed early on, that's it, you can't come back and play it. The pass is also only available for one month, once the month is up, it's gone. We have a few extra details on it below.

Along with this Friend's Pass, the Curator's Cut is making its way to everyone, allowing players to get a fresh perspective with new and exclusive scenes following their initial playthrough. On top of this in-game content, players can also access the game's soundtrack, starting today, on all major streaming platforms. Little Hope is the second instalment of The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of stand-alone, cinematic horror games, designed to present a new terrifying experience on a regular basis. Each game features a brand-new story, setting, and cast of characters. The third game, House of Ashes, is coming later this year and will immerse players in darkness beneath the Zagros Mountains. Something ancient and unearthly awakes… with a new prey to hunt!