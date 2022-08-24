The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me Receives Intense Trailer

Bandai Namco has dropped a new intense trailer for the upcoming latest entry of The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me. In case you haven't heard what the latest chapter is about, you will be following a documentary film crew who are following up on a local horror legend turned museum. But not all is as it seems as you now must escape the experience in a place called The Murder Hotel, which was the original site of several disturbing discoveries and murderous traps which you are now reliving through a new mysterious host. This latest trailer shows off many of the new gameplay features that this tome has to offer you, as well as the story's narrative that is set to take you and your friends down what the devs are calling "the darkest path yet in this thrilling anthology." Enjoy the trailer as its set to be released on November 18th.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me introduces to the series new gameplay features designed to enhance player immersion and reward exploration. Players can now interact with the world around them by manipulating objects, and running, jumping or climbing to get to hard-to-reach areas. Also new is the inventory system which provides each character with useful tools such as a microphone, camera, and camera flash, along with other objects that can be used to save a life… or take a life. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me delivers over seven hours of gameplay with a mix of action and puzzle solving, where players can explore, escape, untangle mysteries, or find themselves tangled where failure may prove to be costly. The game also sees the return of co-op multiplayer. Players can try to escape this nightmare alone or seek safety in numbers with friends, whether playing online or locally in couch co-op mode.