The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Launches For PSVR2 The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is a stand-alone VR rail shooter that will bring back a familiar face, out now on PSVR2.

Supermassive Games have officially launched their latest VR horror shooter, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, for the PSVR2 this week. An offshoot title from the primary series, the game will take you on what is essentially a rail shooter like you would experience in arcades, rolling you through different chapters of the game where you'll be able to explore this self-contained story featuring a familiar face from the series. We have more info about the game below, along with the latest trailer to show it off, as you can download and play the game right now.

"Plunging players into a fast-paced rollercoaster horror action shooter, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is an original standalone game where you will come face to face with the most terrifying antagonists from Season One of The Dark Pictures Anthology. This horror shooter is set to take you through ancient temples, ghost ships, murder hotels and a whole lot more. Players will experience a terrifying world as they squeeze their way through the appropriately named 'meat tube' (caution for those with claustrophobia!) and persevere as they fight against the supernatural horrors aboard a WWII ghost ship. Discover otherworldly vampires and escape the horrifying World's Fair Hotel with a sadistic serial killer out for blood!"

DON'T BLINK! – Using PSVR2's Eye Tracking feature, your enemies are upon you in the blink of an eye. Plus, 4K HDR and 3D audio support.

– Using PSVR2's Eye Tracking feature, your enemies are upon you in the blink of an eye. Plus, 4K HDR and 3D audio support. HOLD ON TIGHT – Endure every bump, twist, turn and drop as your cart speeds along the tracks with Haptic Feedback, bringing that roller-coaster feeling to life.

– Endure every bump, twist, turn and drop as your cart speeds along the tracks with Haptic Feedback, bringing that roller-coaster feeling to life. FEEL THE TENSION – Adaptive Triggers make each weapon feel unique as you unload on terrifying enemies that emerge from the shadows.

– Adaptive Triggers make each weapon feel unique as you unload on terrifying enemies that emerge from the shadows. MIND YOUR HEAD – Avoid falling beams, overturned buses and hanging witches. Headset Rumble ensures that you'll feel it if you don't!