The Darkest Tales Confirmed For Mid-October Release

The Darkest Tales is a hardcore and exciting adventure, full of familiar characters and watercolor landscapes, that shall transport you to a recognizable but distorted fairytale world rife with a multitude of challenges — from fighting bloodthirsty rubber duckies to exploring the giant's castle in the clouds. Help Teddy the stuffed bear on his quest through enchanted realms consumed by darkness, all to save his owner Alicia from her eternal nightmare. Who, if not a long-forgotten dusty old toy, should challenge the forces of evil and fight for the life of their now grown-up child?

Happily Never After: You'll meet familiar characters from your childhood, but the reunion isn't likely to be a happy one. The gingerbread men are out for blood, Sleeping Beauty seems to be a couple centuries behind on sleep, and the Little Mermaid looks more like a sea witch than an innocent child of the waves.

Teddy Scissorpaws: As it turns out, our stuffed knight is a jack-of-all-trades – repurposing a pair of scissors into a melee weapon as well as a bow that shoots sharp needles and serves as a makeshift grappling hook for bypassing deadly traps. Everything goes when you are fighting against pure evil!

Ahead Lies Only Darkness: Each level takes place in a recognizable, but distorted fairytale world rife with combat, obstacles, and secrets. On this journey you will gain experience, master and branch out your skills, and overcome a multitude of challenges — from fighting blood-thirsty rubber duckies to exploring the giants' castle in the clouds.