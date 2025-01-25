Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Haunted Dude, The Demons Told Me To Make This Game

The Demons Told Me To Make This Game Announced

Get a better look at the story for The Demons Told Me To Make This Game, which has to be one of the best game titles of 2025

Article Summary Discover the intriguing world of exorcists in a time loop in The Demons Told Me To Make This Game.

Control the fate of characters with possession and time manipulation powers in a Midwestern town.

Challenge yourself to guide hosts through loops for survival in Red Hives amid a demonic invasion.

Solve interconnected events by experimenting with perspectives to break the cycle and advance.

Indie game developer and publisher Haunted Dude released a new trailer and details for their first title, The Demons Told Me To Make This Game. In what has to be one of the best game titles for 2025, you play as a group of exorcists stuck in a time loop during a demon invasion. It's up to you to use your powers to stop them and undo the loop before you're all trapped in this new reality. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea it will be released this year, but enjoy the trailer and info here!

The Demons Told Me To Make This Game

You play as Dark Wisp, a disembodied spirit summoned to guide a crew of amateur exorcists through a demonic invasion of a Midwestern town. Unable to interact with the physical world, you'll rely on your powers instead:

Possession — take over one exorcist at a time, whispering thoughts into their minds.

— take over one exorcist at a time, whispering thoughts into their minds. Time Manipulation — Rewind time to change the outcome of events.

Just one problem — your hosts aren't exactly thrilled to hear a voice in their heads. As you make them relive the same events again and again, they'll resist and rebel. You'll have to experiment — and make them do unspeakable things — to find out what's happening in Red Hives and have everyone survive to tell the tale. The Demons Told Me To Make This Game revolves around solving a series of time loops. Your goal is to ensure all hosts survive every segment of the loop. Loops are broken down into time segments — small chunks to help you experiment with their interconnected events. In each segment, you'll choose which host to possess and follow. Others are left to their own devices and will often make impressively bad decisions. Hosts don't remember the events of past loops (but they slowly start growing suspicions).

To piece together what you need to happen for hosts to survive, you'll have to see events from different perspectives and make people do various (often unpleasant) things. The actions your hosts take in one segment will reverberate down the line. Dispose of a host earlier in the loop to see how the events are changed. Use your newfound knowledge to go back and try again. Once you've found the perfect sequence of events, the loop is closed, and the story moves forward.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!