The DioField Chronicle Set For Release In Late September

Square Enix has confirmed that they will be releasing The DioField Chronicle for PC and all three major consoles in late September. The game is currently up for pre-order on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam as it will drop on September 22nd. As usual, SE is planning multiple editions of the game depending on how far into it you wanna get. The Digital Deluxe Edition will receive in-game items including the Knight's Spear weapon and Mystical Ring accessory, as well as digital copy of The DioField Chronicle soundtrack and artbook. The Standard Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition will get bonus content like the Rhopasto Knife (in an exclusive color) and Recruit's Bangle. Finally, the Collector's Edition Set sold exclusively at the Square Enix Store in limited quantities comes with the standard edition game package and the Collector's Goods Box, which holds The DioField Chronicle Board Game and a four-pin set.

If you wanna try the game ahead of time, a demo of the game will be launched on August 10th, giving you a chance to try out the beginning of the game. If you end up buying the game, the save data from the demo will be able to be carried over to the full game at launch.

The DioField Chronicle features a beautiful and unique world, blending fantasy with medieval and modern-day influences. Under the steady hand of the Shaytham dynasty, the Kingdom of Alletain on DioField Island has known peace for 200 years, but suddenly find themselves cast into an age of uncertainty due to the rise of warlike powers and modern magic. The Kingdom of Alletain is rich in the mineral Jade, prized for its use as a base ingredient in magic and sorcery, and the attention of both the Empire and the Alliance inevitably turns towards the island. Players will take control of a band of elite mercenaries calling themselves "Blue Fox," but will the name "Blue Fox" come to signify hope or darkest tragedy. Players can experience a Real Time Tactical Battle (RTTB) – a new, deeply strategic, real-time battle system, which is further enhanced with a gritty and immersive storyline that is crafted by a skilled and experienced development team featuring unique character designs by Taiki (Lord Of Vermilion III, IV), concept art by Isamu Kamikokuryo (Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy XIII) and beautifully orchestrated music by world-renowned composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell, known best for their work on Game Of Thrones.