The Division 2 Is Getting Special Resident Evil Crossover Gear

An interesting crossover is coming to Tom Clancy's The Division 2 as you'll soon be able to get some Resident Evil gear. As you might have learned from yesterday's slew of announcements from Capcom about Resident Evil, the game is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. Quite the achievement for the company and the franchise for the zombie title, as they have a bunch of surprises coming in 2021, which was capped off with two games on the way in Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil Re:Verse. But in the list of things on the way was this interesting little crossover as the company has formed a quick partnership with Ubisoft to bring a few of the Resident Evil designs over to The Division 2.

As you can see in the photo above and in the trailer below, the game will be receiving a special pack of content exclusive to the game. Between February 2nd and February 16th, you will have the chance to unlock special Resident Evil caches that contain themed cosmetic items. This includes outfits, weapon skins, and individual vanity items. Plus, you can also earn additional gameplay rewards like backpack trophies and some other surprises that haven't been revealed yet. The majority of the additions comes from the S.T.A.R.S. line of gear, as well as the RPD outfits, as you head into the streets clad in blue looking ready to take out the undead or whatever else may be in your way. To help celebrate the event, those who log in throughout the Resident Evil event will automatically receive the Leon Kennedy RPD 3-piece outfit. Enjoy the trailer below as the content will kick off a week and a half from now.