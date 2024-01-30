Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dragonbane, TTRPG

The Dragonbane Bestiary Will Be Released At The End Of February

Free League Publishing finally put a release date on the new Bestiary book for Dragonbane, as it will be released in late February.

The Bestiary comes packed with 63 creatures, stats, and adventure seeds.

You can pre-order the Dragonbane Bestiary for $42 before the February 27 launch.

Featuring illustrations by Johan Egerkrans and David Brasgalla and nine new kin.

Free League Publishing confirmed the new Bestiary book for their TTRPG Dragonbane will be released at the end of February. As you might suspect from the name, this is basically their monster guide for any GMs looking to add a little spice to their campaign with some fearsome creatures, big and small, for players to come across. But like any good GM, you can utilize it however you see fit. The book comes fully illustrated with notes and stat blocks for you to utilize, along with other contents that can be useful to new and experienced players alike, all with the designed goal of enhancing your campaign. You can still pre-order the book right now for about $42, as it will be released on February 27, 2024.

Dragonbane: Bestiary

Oh, will no good deed go unpunished? I suppose time will tell, but right now things are looking bleak indeed. I have wandered, ridden, climbed, crawled, and swum all over this earth; I have spoken with all manners of creatures, observed, analyzed, and recorded almost everything worth knowing about the people and beings of the world. And yet here I am, unthanked and crouched in a godforsaken crevice, hunted by several of the creatures that I've graciously included in my catalog. How astoundingly rude! – Theodora Sneezewort, one of a kind

From cat people to chimeras, fairies to frog people, hippogriffs to hydras, and much more – this Bestiary for the Dragonbane roleplaying game includes no less than 63 wondrous creatures for the player characters to encounter. Each of them is brought to life in text and art, as well as a random encounter and a seed for a complete adventure. Among these fantastic beings, there are nine new playable kin, each with their own unique ability. The full-color hardcover book is gloriously illustrated by Johan Egerkrans and David Brasgalla.

