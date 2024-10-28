Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: Bethesda Softworks, Elder Scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Has Released Update 44 Today

The Elder Scrolls Online has a new update available right now, as Update 44 brings with it two PvP modes and new companions

Article Summary Explore new ESO Update 44 with two fresh PvP modes: 4v4 and 8v8 matches await players.

Recruit Tanlorin and Zerith-var, the latest companions in ESO with unique abilities and quests.

Scribing System evolves in ESO Update 44, introducing the Banner Bearer Grimoire and Skill Styles.

Navigate seven new PvP maps, unlock rewards, and rise on the unique leaderboard in ESO Battlegrounds.

Bethesda Softworks has a new update available today for The Elder Scrolls Online, as players can download Update 44 right now. The update comes with a few new additions as players will see new companions added to the mix, along with two new PvP modes that will give you 4v4 and 8v8 combos. We have more details below, with a few snippets from their latest blog, as the content is now live.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Update 44

Battlegrounds Update ESO's fast-paced PvP experience, Battlegrounds, has undergone a series of dramatic changes designed to make the game mode (originally introduced with the Morrowind Chapter back in 2017) more competitive and fun for every type of player. Changes include a shift from the original 4v4v4 to the new 4v4 and 8v8-sized matches, the addition of seven brand-new maps of various sizes, new rewards and mechanics, and a unique leaderboard for the 4v4 competitive-styled option. To jump right into the action, use the Activity Finder, select Battlegrounds, and select your match size. No matter what kind of PvP player you are, you can enjoy the frenetic action of the new-look Battlegrounds—to glory!

New Companions Update 44 also introduces two brand-new Companions for you to recruit and adventure with: Tanlorin and Zerith-var. The High Elf outcast Tanlorin mixes Dragonknight and Soul Magic abilities (the first Companion to do so). Zerith-var, on the other hand, is a Khajiit Necromancer from the distant past. Both Companions have their own passive abilities to unlock along with their own questlines and stories to tell, giving you the opportunity to discover more about these interesting adventuring allies. Note that to unlock both new allies, you need to find them within the Companions section of the in-game Crown Store. They are listed as free for ESO Plus members or available for purchase with crowns if you don't currently have an active membership. Once unlocked, you can find Tanlorin just outside Vulkhel Guard in Auridon and Zerith-var near Moonmont in Reaper's March.

New Grimoire, Scripts, Skill Styles, and More First introduced with the Gold Road Chapter and Update 42 in June, the Scribing System also continues to expand with Update 44. This includes a brand-new Grimoire to unlock and customize, called Banner Bearer. Banner Bearer is part of the Support Skill Line and grants you the ability to throw a banner on your back and buff your group's abilities based on your chosen Focus. In addition to this new ability, 14 existing scripts are now applicable to nine launch Grimoires, and a selection of four new Skill Styles help you stand out on the battlefield. Skill Styles include a molten variant for the Puncture ability, a wildburn variant for Force Shock, and more.You can acquire the new Banner Bearer Grimoire from Chronicler Firandil within the Scholarium. Check the patch notes for a complete list of Scribing additions. Don't forget, you need access to the Gold Road Chapter to begin your Scribing journey.

