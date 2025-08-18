Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Launches New Feast of Shadows Update

The Elder Scrolls Online has a new update available right now, as the Feast of Shadows brings new dungeons, challenges, rewards and more

Article Summary The Elder Scrolls Online unveils Feast of Shadows update with new dungeons and storyline content

Battle necromancers in Black Gem Foundry and thwart Argonian cultists in Naj-Caldeesh dungeons

Update 47 adds mount swimming, quest dialogue replay, vision rerolls, and inventory improvements

Earn fresh item sets, monster masks, and collectibles in Normal, Veteran, and Hard dungeon modes

Bethesda Softworks dropped a new major update for The Elder Scrolls Online today, as players can dive into everything the Feast Of Shadows. First off, this new update is linked thematically to the Seasons of the Worm Cult saga that's been going on, as this continues the original story with new quests in two new PvE dungeons: the Black Gem Foundry and Naj-Caldeesh, both located on the island of Solstice. With them come new challenges, bosses, rewards, and more as you'll fight necromancers and attempt to shut down soul-stealing manufactories, which will dovetail into the upcoming Writhing Wall Event. The game also got the free Update 47 base-game patch, all of which we have more details about below from the devs.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Feast of Shadows

With the Feast of Shadows dungeon pack, you and your allies delve into two all-new four-player PvE experiences that further expand the Seasons of the Worm Cult storyline and Solstice setting. In the Black Gem Foundry, you and your party must halt the production of necromantic weapons forged from black soul gems before they reap the lives of the Stirk Fellowship. Journey into Molag Bal's forbidding realm of Oblivion to once again stop the Worm Cult from claiming even more souls and power.

In Naj-Caldeesh, the war against the Worm Cult drives even the bystanders to action. While some Argonians see the lost Xanmeer of Naj-Caldeesh as a possible new home in which to shelter from the war, a group of Argonian necromancers seek to corrupt and control its keystone. It is up to you and your allies to stop them before they can complete their nefarious machinations. With both dungeons featuring Normal, Veteran, and Veteran Hard Modes in addition to a wealth of unique rewards including item sets, monster masks, and collectibles, Tamriel's adventurers will find plenty of fun and challenge when they delve into these two new dungeons. Note that French voiceover support is not available for this dungeon pack at launch.

Mount Swimming: Tamriel's myriad mounts have been trained to swim! With this patch, your mount will no longer unceremoniously drop you in the drink whenever you wish to traverse larger bodies of water—time to take your camel for a dip!

Tamriel's myriad mounts have been trained to swim! With this patch, your mount will no longer unceremoniously drop you in the drink whenever you wish to traverse larger bodies of water—time to take your camel for a dip! Unidentified Survey Reports: With this new type of Survey Report, you can stack and hoard reports in your inventory more easily, continuing the work to help Tamriel's heroes declutter their inventories.

With this new type of Survey Report, you can stack and hoard reports in your inventory more easily, continuing the work to help Tamriel's heroes declutter their inventories. Replay Quest Dialogue: At its core, ESO tells great stories via great characters and dialogue, and with the new Replay Quest Dialogue function, you'll no longer miss out should your attention wander mid-conversation. With a new button option, you can have any NPC replay the last thing they said!

At its core, tells great stories via great characters and dialogue, and with the new Replay Quest Dialogue function, you'll no longer miss out should your attention wander mid-conversation. With a new button option, you can have any NPC replay the last thing they said! Infinite Archive Vision Rerolls: If you enjoy delving into the endless challenge of the Infinite Archive, you can now use Archive Fortunes to reroll possible Vision selections. The cost of each reroll will escalate with each use, but now you can seek out that perfect combo to ensure your run is as successful as possible.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!