Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: Seasons Of the Worm Cult, the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Launches Update 48 On Consoles

Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 2 comes to consoles for The Elder Scrolls Online, as Update 48 is out for Xbox and PlayStation

Article Summary Elder Scrolls Online Update 48 brings Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 2 to Xbox and PlayStation.

Explore Eastern Solstice with new delves, a public dungeon, world bosses, and challenging quests.

Earn 34 achievements, new titles, a mount, and exclusive rewards by conquering Solstice content.

Find new outfit styles, pets, emotes, tattoos, and crafting sets throughout the expanded region.

Bethesda Softworks launched a new update for The Elder Scrolls Online on consoles, as Update 48: Seasons of the Worm Cult – Part 2 is now live. Much like the PC version of the content, you'll be headed to the Eastern Solstice, full of new dangers, enemies, challenges, and rewards, all found barricaded by the Writhing Wall. We have the dev notes below of everything you'll be able to access.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Update 48: Seasons of the Worm Cult – Part 2

In Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 2, once the Writhing Fortress is taken down, Eastern Solstice will be open to you to explore and find all its secrets. Once home to entrenched Wormcult strongholds, the Stirk Fellowship now marches eastward, determined to strike the enemy at its heart. With the aid of new allies, they must cross the fractured lands of Eastern Solstice and uncover the hidden legacy of the Stone-Nest Argonians if they hope to withstand the corruption that festers there. You will find new delves, world bosses, a new public dungeon, new quests and more to discover in Eastern Solstice. For base game content, you can expect general bug fixes and lighter update improvements for Update 48. Some of those improvements include light combat changes, adjustments to weapon unsheathe timing and additional combat animation memory adjustments for more performant skills. Additionally, there are more bug fixes and general adjustments in Update 48.

Eastern Solstice

As the battle at the Writhing Wall concludes, the eastern reaches of Solstice open to reveal their secrets. Once home to entrenched Wormcult strongholds, the Stirk Fellowship now marches eastward, determined to strike the enemy at its heart. With the aid of new allies, they must cross the fractured lands of Eastern Solstice and uncover the hidden legacy of the Stone-Nest Argonians if they hope to withstand the corruption that festers there. Uncover what remains of Eastern Solstice, forge new bonds, and confront familiar friends and foes alike caught in the Wormcult's reverse planemeld. The march toward the final battle that will decide the fate of Solstice—and beyond—begins here.

Accessing Eastern Solstice

Bring Your Characters to Phase 3 of the Writhing Wall Event

Travel to Solstice via Wayshrine.

Join the Phase 3 Writhing Wall event south of Sunport to break through the barrier.

Once complete, you may freely enter Eastern Solstice and continue the main quest from the west.

What Awaits in Eastern Solstice

Four full-length objectives where choices shape the outcome of several of the quests

Three delves, each with a skyshard and unique boss

A new Public Dungeon: Calindvale Gardens, a botanical haven overrun by the Planemeld

Three world bosses

Two new crafting set locations

Hidden side quests scattered across the landscape

Achievements

There are 34 achievements available, with three new titles and a new dye. The "Savior of Solstice" title, as well as the Coldharbour Death Hound mount, are available upon completion of the eponymous achievement. The title "Wormbane" is available upon the completion of the Champion of Solstice achievement. The title "Death's Gift", as well as the Soulseeker Blue dye, are available upon completion of the Hero of Eastern Solstice achievement.



Collectibles

Outfit Style The Scythe Knight outfit style is acquired by completing various achievements throughout Solstice.

Emote The For My Alliance emote is acquired by combining 50 Arena Gladiator's Proofs, available by completing Conquest Missions in Cyrodiil; with a Arena Gladiator's Bluster, available for purchase from War Researchers in Cyrodiil.

Memento The Meridian-Blessed Bread memento is acquired by completing the "The Golden Knight" in Solstice.

Mount The Coldharbour Death Hound is acquired by completing the Savior of Solstice achievement.

Pet The Slothcerer pet is available by completing the quest "The Final Dark" in Solstice.

Adornments The Azure Plasmstone Earrings are available by completing the quest "Fleeing the Shadows" in Solstice. The Solstice Pinned Bloom is acquired by completing the quest "The Gates of Mor Naril" in Solstice.

Markings The Stone-Nest Xanmeer Body Tattoos is acquired by completing the quest "Roots in Stone". The matching Face Tattoos is acquired by completing "To Know the Void". Both quests are in Solstice.

Skill Style The Soul Trap, Wormwrithe skill style is acquired by completing the "Skill Stylist: Soul Trap" achievement.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!