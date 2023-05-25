The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Reveals More About Arcanist Class. Check out the latest trailer from Betheda Softworks for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom as we learn more about the Arcanist class.

Bethesda Softworks have released a brand new trailer today for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom featuring the Arcanist Class. The shorthand to the video is that it gives you a slightly better idea of how the new class will work in the game and the way they derive powers from the Oblivion to be used for your own benefit. The power gives you the ability o summon portals to travel faster, deal damage to enemies on the battlefield, assist your allies in specific ways, and essentially be a rather interesting source of power. But like all magic used in this world, things come with a price, which you will learn about in due time. You can check out more about the class and what it can do in the video down at the bottom, as Necrom will officially launch for PC players on June 5th and for console players on June 20th.

"Following the Scribes of Fate DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Chapter launches this June. The Necrom Chapter will feature 30 hours of all-new story content, taking players into two extraordinary new zones along in Eastern Morrowind with two new companions. In addition to the new zones, Necrom will also come with one of the most requested features for ESO, a new playable class – the Arcanist. The Arcanist is ESO's seventh and newest class and will bring powerful new abilities and mechanics drawn from a Daedric Prince in the realm of Oblivion. Defend the secrets of Hermaeus Mora and fight to preserve reality itself with The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, part of the Shadow Over Morrowind saga. Master the new Arcanist class, explore Morrowind's Telvanni Peninsula, and walk between worlds as you experience a new adventure that takes you from Tamriel into the mind-bending realm of Apocrypha itself."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhoKaHaHxt8

