The Electric State Roleplaying Game Arrives This October

Free League Publishing have confirmed the initial release of The Electric State Roleplaying Game will happen in early October

Set in an alternate 1997, the game uses the Year Zero Engine for immersive storytelling and campaigns.

The Core Rulebook, priced at $52, is available for pre-order, with a release date of October 1, 2024.

Features unreleased art by Simon Stålenhag and explores a society on the brink of apocalypse.

Free League Publishing announced that they will publish the first book for The Electric State Roleplaying Game in early October. Using the Year Zero Engine, the game is releasing the Core Rulebook, which will give you everything you need in order to start a campaign in this new alternative reality. The game will throw you into an alternate 1997 in a declining tech-consumed America, with the goal of the game being less about the goal and more about the journey you take as a group. The book is currently on pre-order for about $52, as it will be released on October 1, 2024, along with a GM's screen and special dice for the game also for sale. We have more info about the game for you below.

The Electric State Roleplaying Game

A road trip on the verge of reality. When did it all start? I can't really remember. It started like any recreational activity, I guess. Like TV. Sometimes, they watched TV, and sometimes, they would sit there wearing their neurocasters. I didn't care. It was after the big update of 1996 that things got weird. Mode Six. The Electric State is coming.

The Electric State Roleplaying Game is a standalone book that contains all the tools you need to play and create short to mid-length campaigns in a society on the brink of apocalypse. It features art by Simon Stålenhag made for the original project which has never been published until now. Following the discovery of neuronics in the late 1960s, technology diverged from our world. It is now the year 1997, and the world is on the verge of apocalypse. The ever-present Sentre corporation pushes neuronic technology to the population via cheap headsets. Civilization crumbles as something strange spreads through the neuronic net. People fail to turn up for work, basic services cease to function, and the government is rapidly losing control. Players will embark on a journey of exploration and relations, conflict between groups and individuals found on the road, and they will discover what they are willing to do when they're stuck halfway to their goal and bad turns to worse.

