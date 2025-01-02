Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The End of The Sun, The End of The Sun Team

The End of The Sun Reveals January Release Date

The new mystery-driver narrative adventure game The End of The Sun has a release date, as it will come out on Steam in late January

Article Summary The End of The Sun : a narrative adventure game set in a Slavic fantasy world, releases on January 29 on Steam.

: a narrative adventure game set in a Slavic fantasy world, releases on January 29 on Steam. Unravel mysteries in a village, using time travel to explore events across seasons in a dynamically changing world.

Experience rich Slavic culture and mysticism while making choices that impact the past, present, and future.

Immerse in a photorealistic world crafted with photogrammetry for authentic environments and artifacts.

Indie game developer and publisher The End of The Sun Team have confirmed a release date for their self-titled game, The End of The Sun. This is a new narrative adventure game that takes place in a Slavic fantasy world, where you play a sorcerer who can travel through time. You have come to a mysterious village where everything is not as it seems, as you must unravel the mystery of what's happening and how it affects what you know. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on January 29 on PC via Steam.

The End of The Sun

Set in a beautifully crafted world inspired by Slavic rituals, beliefs, and legends, The End of The Sun offers a unique gaming experience. The story begins in a mysterious village marked by burnt-out bonfires, where players navigate a dynamic environment to uncover secrets hidden in the ashes of the past. With the power to manipulate time, players witness key events in the lives of the villagers, exploring how their choices shape the present and future.

Authentic worldbuilding: Leveraging photogrammetry, the game recreates detailed environments, including entire buildings and artifacts from real-world ethnographic museums. Players will immerse themselves in a setting that's as historically accurate as it is visually stunning.

Leveraging photogrammetry, the game recreates detailed environments, including entire buildings and artifacts from real-world ethnographic museums. Players will immerse themselves in a setting that's as historically accurate as it is visually stunning. Nonlinear storyline: Explore the story at your own pace and uncover the hidden layers that evolve with the seasons and years.

Explore the story at your own pace and uncover the hidden layers that evolve with the seasons and years. Time-Travel mechanics: Shift between four distinct periods, each reflecting different stages in the lives of the villagers. Experience their stories in spring, summer, autumn, and winter, with years separating each moment in time.

Shift between four distinct periods, each reflecting different stages in the lives of the villagers. Experience their stories in spring, summer, autumn, and winter, with years separating each moment in time. Slavic culture and mysticism: Dive deep into forgotten traditions, uncover ancient rituals, and encounter mythical creatures rooted in Slavic folklore.

Dive deep into forgotten traditions, uncover ancient rituals, and encounter mythical creatures rooted in Slavic folklore. Dynamic gameplay environment: Real-time changes in weather, lighting, and time of day create an atmosphere of constant discovery and adaptation.

