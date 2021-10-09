The Epic Games Store Will Soon Be Adding Achievements

The Epic Games Store will soon be joining many of the other gaming platforms as they are about to start offering Achievements in select titles. The developers announced this week that they will be enhancing the platform a bit with this new system which will be including a set of tools for developers to activate them quickly and easily as needed. That means that starting next week you'll be able to start collecting XP through earning Epic Achievements. Some of the games you'll be able to start earning achievements in are Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Kena, Zombie Army 4, and Alan Wake Remastered. We're guessing they'll be working with the various developers and publishers to obtain the lists you'd normally find on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation to add them in here over time. You can read a bit of their upcoming plans for it below and you can check out the announcement here.

Epic Achievements are sorted into four tiers based on their XP value, with the Platinum Achievement being awarded upon earning 1000 XP in a game. Here are the Epic Achievement tiers and the amount of additional XP you get for the Achievement: Bronze = 5-45 XP

Silver = 50-95 XP

Gold = 100-200 XP

Platinum = 250 XP Games with Epic Achievements have a new Achievements detail page where you can share and track your progress. This page outlines all Epic Achievements available for the game, showcases your progress towards each, and highlights Epic Achievements you're close to unlocking. Epic Achievements and your Achievement progress per game are now displayed in your library. You can also see all available Epic Achievements on Game Detail Pages while browsing in the store. Keep your eyes out for more updates you've been waiting for as we drop new social features and player rewards later this year.