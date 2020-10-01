The Esports Awards Name The Pro & On-Air Finalists

The Esports Awards 2020 revealed their last list of finalists as they show off the Pro and On-Air finalists list headed to November. You can check out the full list below as the last set of categories include Coach, Mobile Player, Caster, and Organization of the Year. This year's Esports Awards will be officially taking place virtually on Saturday, November 21st, 2020, as part of the Esports Assemble in partnership with Esports Insider.

Esports Awards Coach Of The Year Zews (EG)

Rambo (Dallas)

Tow B (Big Clan)

Grabbz (G2)

Crusty (San Fran)

Zefa (Damwon)

Heen (Team Secret)

Chrome (Spacestation Gaming)

Lycan (Spacestation Gaming)

Luo "Bsyy" Sheng Esports Console Player Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming Clayster

Shotzzy

Tekkz

Crimsix

Sypical

Jknaps

Fairy Peak!

Msdossary Esports Console Rookie Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming Shotzzy

Firstkiller

Zezinho

Illey

Joreuz

Owakening Esports Mobile Player Of The Year Fly

Luxxy

Nobru

Surgical Goblin

Mortal

Zuxxy

Iferg Esports Organization Of The Year G2 Esports

NRG

Team Liquid

Envy

Spacestation

Cloud 9

100 Thieves

TSM Esports PC Player Of The Year ZywOo

Knight

Caps

Matumbaman

David Tonizza

Benjyfishy

Rampy

Bugha

Striker

Sinatraa

Nisha

Canadian Esports PC Rookie Of The Year In Association With Matrix Keyboards Sinatraa

Wardell

Tactical

Keria

Spica

Fultz Esports Awards Team Of The Year Dallas Empire (CDL)

Top Esports (LPL)

Vitality (CS:GO)

G2 Esports (LEC)

Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)

Spacestation Gaming (R6)

Team Secret (Dota2)

Damwon (LCK)

Sf Shock (Overwatch)

Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch) Esports Analyst Of The Year Spunj

Ls

Froskurinn

Fogged

Nameless

Wolf

Jacob "Pimp" Winneche

Reinforce

Velly Esports Caster Of The Year (Colour) Merk

Froskurinn

Vedius

Ls

Moses

Launders

Chance

Kixstar

Fogged

Henryg Esports Caster Of The Year (Play By Play) Uber

Maven

Captain Flowers

Quickshot

Drakos

Ibai

Anders

Semmler

Odpixel Esports Awards Host Of The Year Ana Xisde

Chris Puckett

Sjokz

Machine

Frankie Ward

Sheever

Lottie Van-Praag

Soe Gschwind

Dash

Goldenboy