The Esports Awards Name The Pro & On-Air Finalists

The Esports Awards 2020 revealed their last list of finalists as they show off the Pro and On-Air finalists list headed to November. You can check out the full list below as the last set of categories include Coach, Mobile Player, Caster, and Organization of the Year. This year's Esports Awards will be officially taking place virtually on Saturday, November 21st, 2020, as part of the Esports Assemble in partnership with Esports Insider.
Esports Awards Coach Of The Year
- Zews (EG)
- Rambo (Dallas)
- Tow B (Big Clan)
- Grabbz (G2)
- Crusty (San Fran)
- Zefa (Damwon)
- Heen (Team Secret)
- Chrome (Spacestation Gaming)
- Lycan (Spacestation Gaming)
- Luo "Bsyy" Sheng
Esports Console Player Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming
- Clayster
- Shotzzy
- Tekkz
- Crimsix
- Sypical
- Jknaps
- Fairy Peak!
- Msdossary
Esports Console Rookie Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming
- Shotzzy
- Firstkiller
- Zezinho
- Illey
- Joreuz
- Owakening
Esports Mobile Player Of The Year
- Fly
- Luxxy
- Nobru
- Surgical Goblin
- Mortal
- Zuxxy
- Iferg
Esports Organization Of The Year
- G2 Esports
- NRG
- Team Liquid
- Envy
- Spacestation
- Cloud 9
- 100 Thieves
- TSM
Esports PC Player Of The Year
- ZywOo
- Knight
- Caps
- Matumbaman
- David Tonizza
- Benjyfishy
- Rampy
- Bugha
- Striker
- Sinatraa
- Nisha
- Canadian
Esports PC Rookie Of The Year In Association With Matrix Keyboards
- Sinatraa
- Wardell
- Tactical
- Keria
- Spica
- Fultz
Esports Awards Team Of The Year
- Dallas Empire (CDL)
- Top Esports (LPL)
- Vitality (CS:GO)
- G2 Esports (LEC)
- Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)
- Spacestation Gaming (R6)
- Team Secret (Dota2)
- Damwon (LCK)
- Sf Shock (Overwatch)
- Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)
Esports Analyst Of The Year
- Spunj
- Ls
- Froskurinn
- Fogged
- Nameless
- Wolf
- Jacob "Pimp" Winneche
- Reinforce
- Velly
Esports Caster Of The Year (Colour)
- Merk
- Froskurinn
- Vedius
- Ls
- Moses
- Launders
- Chance
- Kixstar
- Fogged
- Henryg
Esports Caster Of The Year (Play By Play)
- Uber
- Maven
- Captain Flowers
- Quickshot
- Drakos
- Ibai
- Anders
- Semmler
- Odpixel
Esports Awards Host Of The Year
- Ana Xisde
- Chris Puckett
- Sjokz
- Machine
- Frankie Ward
- Sheever
- Lottie Van-Praag
- Soe Gschwind
- Dash
- Goldenboy