The Eternal Castle Remastered Set To Be Released June 24th

Hard Copy Games revealed that The Eternal Castle Remastered will be coming out on June 24th both physically and digitally. While the game will drop onto PC and consoles on that date with a digital release, those who are looking to collect the game around the world will have a chance to get a physical edition as they will be releasing 1,000 copies of the Limited Physical Edition, planned for release late 2021. There will be two variant covers and, according to the team, some potential goodies included in the mix to make it even more collectible. The game is pretty awesome and you can tell this particular one was a labor of love, especially with the way they designed the pixel art for this. So having a collector's version is just the thing fans of it could use.

The Eternal Castle Remastered sends the player on a powerful journey packed with dangers and challenges through fast-paced melee action, calibrated ranged attacks, and/or cautious stealth approaches. Immerse yourself or speedrun through levels featuring random events, encounters, traps, riddles and exploration, in a semi-procedural world designed for replayability. Each world features a unique atmosphere, written through different personal and second hand experiences, re-applied to fit a post A.I. fallout world set several hundred years in the future.