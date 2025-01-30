Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aniki Games, Goblinz Publishing, The Executive: Movie Industry Tycoon

The Executive: Movie Industry Tycoon Confirms Launch Date

Looking for a new movie maker simulator game? The Executive: Movie Industry Tycoon will be released on Steam this February

Article Summary The Executive: Movie Industry Tycoon launches February 2025 on Steam and GOG.

Relive Hollywood history in this sandbox simulation game.

Create and manage movies, franchises, and distribution.

Grow your studio from indie to a major production powerhouse.

Indie game developer Aniki Games and publisher Goblinz Publishing have confirmed the official release date for The Executive: Movie Industry Tycoon. The team confirmed the game would be available for PC via Steam and GOG on February 18, 2025. Along with the news, they released a new trailer for the game, which you can check out above, giving a bit of a tutorial of how it will all work. Enjoy the trailer!

The Executive: Movie Industry Tycoon

The Executive is a sandbox business simulation game that lets you relive the history of the Hollywood movie industry from the 70s to the present. As the founder of the newest production company in town, you can create the movies you've always dreamed of. Hire a top-notch team, research new technologies, and grow your annual Box Office to become a Major Studio.

Produce Movies : Create your own movies by picking their themes, genres, and target ratings. Write your screenplay, cast your favorite stars, and decide how to spend your budget to make your movie shine.

: Create your own movies by picking their themes, genres, and target ratings. Write your screenplay, cast your favorite stars, and decide how to spend your budget to make your movie shine. Build & Manage Franchises : Create sequels, prequels, reboots, and even spinoffs to capitalize on audience demand.

: Create sequels, prequels, reboots, and even spinoffs to capitalize on audience demand. Optimize Your Distribution : Once your movie is ready, decide how to distribute it: self-distribute or partner with someone. Analyze the competition and secure the perfect release date for your movie.

: Once your movie is ready, decide how to distribute it: self-distribute or partner with someone. Analyze the competition and secure the perfect release date for your movie. Monetize Your Back Catalog : Manage your studio's library and maximize ancillary revenue with strategic home entertainment deals. Partner with distributors who are the best fit for your catalog, and invest in add-ons to boost sales.

: Manage your studio's library and maximize ancillary revenue with strategic home entertainment deals. Partner with distributors who are the best fit for your catalog, and invest in add-ons to boost sales. Grow Your Studio : Move to larger offices, hire talented employees, train them, and research new capabilities.

: Move to larger offices, hire talented employees, train them, and research new capabilities. Choose Your Own Path: Whether you want to create a movie arthouse, pursue critical acclaim and awards, or focus on producing blockbusters and expanding your company into a major studio, the choice is yours. But beware: sometimes production doesn't go as planned, and you'll have to face the unexpected…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!