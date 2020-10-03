The Falconeer Receives A Next-Gen Console Trailer

Are you curious how The Falconeer might look when it comes to the next generation of consoles? Wonder no longer. Wired productions took the liberty of making a brand new trailer for the game this week, only this one shows off how the game will appear and run on the Xbox Series X/S. You can check out the trailer below as you're given a bit of a tour of the game, in all of its artistic flying glory. We also have some new info below from the developers as they reveal the four factions in the game that you can join and fight for. The game will be released on November 10th, 2020, launching with the Xbox Series X.

The Great Ursee is a near-infinite body of water and home to the competing factions of The Falconeer. In the skies the rich and the powerful safeguard their assets aboard airships defended by mercenary Falconeers, while revolution and dissent brews among the downtrodden and poor on the waters below. Players will support their chosen faction from the back of a mighty warbird, flying missions that will shape the fate of The Great Ursee. The Northern Imperium. The greatest power on The Great Ursee, the Imperial throne commands the Northern Ursee with nobility, subterfuge, and manipulation as tools of power.

The Mancer Order. The master scholars of The Order control all access to technology across the Ursee, guiding the march of progress towards an unknown destination along 'The Path.'

The Civilian Freehouses. A loosely aligned assemblage of independent communities united in defense of local trade and subject to the machinations of the Imperium and Mancer Order.

The Freebooter Rebellion. Outcasts banished to the dark places of the Ursee, now returned from their exile with dark and ancient knowledge to wreak havoc on their long-time tormentors.