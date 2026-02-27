Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Game Freak, Pokémon Presents, Pokémon Waves, Pokémon Winds, the pokemon company

The February 2026 Pokémon Presents Stream Made Several Reveals

During the Pokémon Presents liuvestream this morning, we learned that Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027

Article Summary Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves announced for Nintendo Switch 2, launching in 2027 with new starter Pokémon.

Pokémon Champions arrives on Switch in April 2026, with PokémonXP and 2026 World Championships in San Francisco.

Pokémon Pokopia launches March 2026 on Switch 2, featuring cozy multiplayer and town-building gameplay.

Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary expansion and new FireRed/LeafGreen Switch releases celebrate 30 years of Pokémon.

The Pokémon Company held one of its occasional Pokémon Presents livestreams this morning, revealing a number of items for the new game and updates for current titles. The big reveal was the next dual-title in the works, as Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves will be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2027. The team also revealed new details of the TCG 30th Anniversary, Pokémon Champions coming to Switch, new merch for the original games, and more. We have the full rundown from the company for you here.

Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves

Developed by Game Freak Inc., the Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves games are the newest entries in the Pokémon RPG series and are scheduled for release in 2027 on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. These new titles feature an open world to explore, with beautiful windswept islands and a vast ocean with glittering waves. Trainers will play as the main character of this adventure, where they will have a different outfit depending on the version they are playing. Players will then choose their first partner Pokémon — either Browt, the Bean Chick Pokémon; Pombon, the Puppy Pokémon; or Gecqua, the Water Gecko Pokémon — before setting off on their journey.

Browt

Category: Bean Chick Pokémon

Type: Grass

Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

Weight: 7.7 lbs. (3.5 kg)

Ability: Overgrow

Pombon

Category: Puppy Pokémon

Type: Fire

Height: 1′4″ (0.4 m)

Weight: 14.8 lbs. (6.7 kg)

Ability: Blaze

Gecqua

Category: Water Gecko Pokémon

Type: Water

Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

Weight: 9.5 lbs. (4.3 kg)

Ability: Torrent

Beginning with Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, Brazilian Portuguese will officially be supported as a selectable language for players. By expanding our supported languages, we aim to make Pokémon more accessible to players around the world, furthering the brand's goal of bringing the world together through Pokémon.

Interest List for PokémonXP and 2026 Pokémon World Championships Available April 2-23

Today, Trainers were able to get a new glimpse at both PokémonXP and the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, including the official event artwork and more details about the interest list and ticketing information for both events in San Francisco later this year. PokémonXP is an all-new fan convention where Trainers from around the globe can celebrate their love of Pokémon with a variety of unique offerings and engaging activities, with something for everyone.

For both PokémonXP and the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, Trainers can register for the multi-day interest list from April 2 through April 23 and will be notified if they were selected at a later date. Fans can register their attendee interest for single-day passes beginning early this summer. Additional information on pricing and passes, including the arena experience for Championship Sunday and the Pokémon Center pop-up store, can be found on the official PokémonXP website.

Pokémon Champions Available on Switch in April 2026

Trainers can start battling it out this April in the Pokémon Champions game on Nintendo Switch — and later this year on mobile devices. Later this year, Trainers will be able to connect the Pokémon Legends: Z-A game to Pokémon HOME. By linking Pokémon Champions to Pokémon HOME, they'll be able to bring Pokémon that appear in both these titles to visit Pokémon Champions and battle alongside them as they aim for the title of Champion. Trainers can also claim additional rewards in Pokémon Champions, such as a Chesnaughtite stone, Delphoxite stone and Greninjite stone, by transferring these Mega Stones' corresponding Pokémon that were originally obtained in Pokémon Legends: Z-A into Pokémon HOME.

We look forward to seeing Pokémon Champions on the main stage for the Video Game Championships later this year at the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco. More information about Pokémon Champions can be found on Champions.Pokemon.com.

New Gameplay Details Unveiled for Pokémon Pokopia

On March 5, 2026, the Pokémon Pokopia game will launch on Nintendo Switch 2, inviting Trainers to embark on a cozy new adventure and build a world for everyone to live in. Pokémon Pokopia supports multiplayee play with up to three other players. Players can visit one another's towns, invite friends to their own, and even bring along one Pokémon from their town to explore together. For more information on Pokémon Pokopia, please visit Pokopia.Pokemon.com.

Pokémon TCG to Celebrate 30 Years

To further celebrate 30 years of Pokémon, Trainers can look forward to an exciting new Pokémon TCG expansion in 2026 — the first-ever to debut with a simultaneously coordinated global launch in participating markets, followed by additional product releases throughout the year. More details about this celebratory expansion will be shared in the future. Fans can stay tuned to the latest Pokémon TCG news by visiting Pokemon.com/TCG.

Pokémon Commemorates Original Video Games with New Merch

Today, the Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version games, remakes of the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games in Japan, are available today on Nintendo Switch as digital titles to celebrate 30 years of the brand. In addition, The Pokémon Company group released the Pokémon Red & Pokémon Blue Game Music Collection: Game Boy Jukebox. Modeled after the original Game Boy system from Nintendo, this sound device provides a nostalgic audio tour through the Kanto region, using 45 cartridges to play familiar melodies or sound effects from the original Pokémon video games.

In the U.S., Canada and the U.K., the Pokémon Red & Pokémon Blue Game Music Collection: Game Boy Jukebox is available at Pokémon Center, the premier online destination for official Pokémon merchandise. Trainers can also enjoy the complementary Opening Scene product collection from Pokémon Center, which features various products with artwork inspired by the opening scene of the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green video games.

New Mystery Gift in Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension

A newly discovered form of Garchomp — Mega Garchomp Z — has been unveiled in Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension. Starting today, players can claim a new Mystery Gift that will unlock the opportunity to enter a special hyperspace distortion where they must battle and defeat a Mega Garchomp Z to obtain a Garchompite Z stone.

Mega Garchomp Z

Category: Mach Pokémon

Type: Dragon

Height: 6'3" (1.9 m)

Weight: 218.3 lbs. (99 kg)

