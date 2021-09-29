The Final Lake Trio Raid Hour Of 2021 Happens Tonight In Pokémon GO

The final of three Lake Trio Raid Hours for September 2021 is happening tonight in Pokémon GO. In their respective regions of the world, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will be appearing in Legendary Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. Due to the time difference, some of these hours are happening very early in the morning or late at night for players out-of-region, so those coordinating with international players may have a full day of raiding on their hands. Here are some tips to maximize this final chance to get Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in Pokémon GO before Tier Five raids switch over to Douse Drive Genesect.

Mega Evolve Gengar or Houndoom: There may be no better time to do it than now. It'll last for hours, covering a few different time zones, and will boost Ghost-type attackers for Gengar and Dark-types for Houndoom.

There may be no better time to do it than now. It'll last for hours, covering a few different time zones, and will boost Ghost-type attackers for Gengar and Dark-types for Houndoom. Use Twitter to get international invites: Post your Pokémon GO friend code and mention which region you're in and which Pokémon you're looking for. Adding two hashtags will be a major, major help. Those hashtags are #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids. This will help more with Uxie than with Mesprit, but it'll give you a great chance to receive invites during multiple raid hours. Just be a kind trainer and note who sends you raids so that you can return the favor to those Pokémon GO players during your Raid Hour.

Post your Pokémon GO friend code and mention which region you're in and which Pokémon you're looking for. Adding two hashtags will be a major, major help. Those hashtags are #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids. This will help more with Uxie than with Mesprit, but it'll give you a great chance to receive invites during multiple raid hours. Just be a kind trainer and note who sends you raids so that you can return the favor to those Pokémon GO players during your Raid Hour. Build a team in advance: As this is the third Raid Hour featuring these Legendaries, many Pokémon GO players may have already called it a day. Because of that, you may have a harder time finding people to raid with. Don't be that guy with the Metagross against the Lake Trio. Niantic's suggestions don't do it and might end up wasting your team's raid passes. Build a team of powerful Dark-type and Ghost-types that you can use for each member of the Lake Trio.