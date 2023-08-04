Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Open Beta, The First Descendant

The First Descendant Crossplay Beta Moves To September

Nexon has moved their next beta for The First Descendant to September, but will offer it up for free as they test out crossplay.

Nexon has had to make a change to their schedule recently when it came to testing out The First Descendant, as the game now has a new date for the next Beta. This morning the company revealed that their next Beta will be open and free for anyone to join, as it will run from September 19th-25th on PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. What's more, they will be testing out crossplay, so everyone who joins will be able to compete against everyone, no matter what platform they decide to do it from. Below we have the dev notes for the major updates and adjustments you will experience in the next Open Crossplay Beta.

"The Open Beta dates have been adjusted to September 19-25, 2023 to ensure that all enlisted Descendants are able to experience the title optimally on any platform of their choice. New features and improvements have come directly from players' previous beta feedback found on Discord and other official channels, prioritizing optimized performance and significant quality-of-life adjustments."

Performance Enhancements Improved frame rate performance HDR and NVIDIA® DLSS 3 support Utilizing latest Unreal Engine 5.2 Performance and quality modes for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Quality-of-Life Improvements Revamped grappling hook control and new parkour movements New module (previously called rune) system Improved jump motions Improved gun sound effects Updated UI, UX elements

Updated Narratives and Prologue New additional storyline A mysterious new map (The Sterile Land)

New Gameplay Content 11 playable Descendants and two ultimate Descendants 11 new ultimate weapons each with unique effects 8 Void Intercept Battle bosses 2 new Void Intercept Battle maps New cosmetic system Improved world missions

New Open Beta Rewards Available only to those who participate in the Open Beta All participants will receive a limited-edition social motion. Reach Descendant level 20 to receive a back-attachment customization item at launch.



