The First Descendant Reveals More Season 3 Info In Dev Stream

Nexon went more in-depth over a number of details for Season 3 of The First Descendant, as they held a two-hour developer livestream

Article Summary The First Descendant Season 3 introduces the vast Axion Plains field and Hover Bikes for fast travel.

Nexon took some time this week to hold a special two-hour developer livestream for The First Descendant, going over more of what's coming in Season 3. The team went over a number of aspects, including the addition of the External Component Augmentation Core, balance adjustments, events, Summer-themed customizations, improvements to Void Erosion Purge and Void Intercept Battles, and the new "Descendant Fest" showcase happening on July 1. Enjoy the video above!

The First Descendant – Season 3: Breakthrough

New Massive Field: Axion Plains – A brand-new, enormous battlefield once a promising outpost site, now devastated by a Void Storm and overrun by Colossus. Faces a new threat from both artificial creatures and mutated beasts, making it more dangerous than ever.

A brand-new, enormous battlefield once a promising outpost site, now devastated by a Void Storm and overrun by Colossus. Faces a new threat from both artificial creatures and mutated beasts, making it more dangerous than ever. New Vehicle: Hover Bike – A new vehicle system designed for high-speed travel across a massive field, giving players a thrilling sense of speed. Players can obtain a standard Hover Bike just by logging in during Season 3, and can collect enhanced 'Accelerated' and 'Boosted' models by exploring the Axion Plains. Each Hover Bike can be upgraded, allowing players to traverse the battlefield with dynamic movement using boost and jump abilities.

A new vehicle system designed for high-speed travel across a massive field, giving players a thrilling sense of speed. Players can obtain a standard Hover Bike just by logging in during Season 3, and can collect enhanced 'Accelerated' and 'Boosted' models by exploring the Axion Plains. Each Hover Bike can be upgraded, allowing players to traverse the battlefield with dynamic movement using boost and jump abilities. New Content: Colossus Field Raid – New eight-player raid content, first-ever reveal of the new and overwhelming colossus "Wall Crasher." Massive scale designed to match the size of Axion, players are able to ride their Hover Bike along the vast field, then engage in combat against the Colossus.

New eight-player raid content, first-ever reveal of the new and overwhelming colossus "Wall Crasher." Massive scale designed to match the size of Axion, players are able to ride their Hover Bike along the vast field, then engage in combat against the Colossus. New Feature: Lounge – A dedicated social space where players can interact with their Descendants and take a break. A personalized space where players can display and interact with their Descendants. Players can place their Descendants throughout the space, customize their appearances with skins, and interact with furniture. Collectibles like Colotoys can be placed inside, with lounge-exclusive items to be added in the future. Designed to deliver a deeper, more immersive experience within the world of The First Descendant beyond just combat.

A dedicated social space where players can interact with their Descendants and take a break. A personalized space where players can display and interact with their Descendants. Players can place their Descendants throughout the space, customize their appearances with skins, and interact with furniture. Collectibles like Colotoys can be placed inside, with lounge-exclusive items to be added in the future. Designed to deliver a deeper, more immersive experience within the world of The First Descendant beyond just combat. New Descendant: Nell – Former NPC Nell joins the roster as a playable character with a brand-new look and unique abilities. Nell utilizes arche like telekinesis, throwing spheres which form debuffs and also pulls nearby enemies. Capable of changing all her gunshots into weak point strikes, making her a perfect fit for aggressive, run-and-gun playstyles. Nell will be officially added in the upcoming summer update.

Former NPC Nell joins the roster as a playable character with a brand-new look and unique abilities. Nell utilizes arche like telekinesis, throwing spheres which form debuffs and also pulls nearby enemies. Capable of changing all her gunshots into weak point strikes, making her a perfect fit for aggressive, run-and-gun playstyles. Nell will be officially added in the upcoming summer update. New Ultimate: Ultimate Luna – Two new Transcendent Modules are being prepared for the release of Ultimate Luna. One shifts her playstyle to focus on firearms, while the other enhances her rhythm-based abilities and debuffing potential.

