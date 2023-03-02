The First Scarlet & Violet-Era Pikachu Ex Comes To Pokémon TCG Pikachu ex arrives in Pokémon TCG with Japan's newly announced Starter Set product but when will it come to the United States?

Pikachu is never a Pokémon where you're left wondering if it'll appear on a new Ultra Rare card type in the Pokémon TCG. It was only a matter of time before we'd see the most (of certainly many) Pikachu ex cards in the Scarlet & Violet era. Pikachu ex arrives to us not in a proper Japanese set but rather in a product where it will be a guaranteed, featured promo card. The Starter Set Pikachu ex and Pawmot collection will be released in Japan on March 24th. This product features Pikachu ex, Shinx, Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. We currently have no information as to when this Pikachu ex will arrive for English-language collectors but I doubt it will be far from now. In the meantime, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:

Mimikyu ex Box (available March 3, 2023): Includes four booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Mimikyu ex and one foil promo card featuring Greavard. It will retail for $19.99.

Includes four booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Mimikyu ex and one foil promo card featuring Greavard. It will retail for $19.99. 2022 World Championship Decks (available March 3, 2023): Each of these products will include a 60-card World Championships deck and items from the 2022 World Championships including a booklet, pin, coin, deck box, playmat, and poster. The four available decks include the ADP Deck, Shape of Mew Deck, Cheryl Again Deck, Ice Rider Palkia Deck which are based on the decks of the Championship winners. They are $14.99 each.

Each of these products will include a 60-card World Championships deck and items from the 2022 World Championships including a booklet, pin, coin, deck box, playmat, and poster. The four available decks include the ADP Deck, Shape of Mew Deck, Cheryl Again Deck, Ice Rider Palkia Deck which are based on the decks of the Championship winners. They are $14.99 each. Crown Zenith Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres Klara Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99. Cyrus Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99. Scarlet & Violet base set drop (available March 31, 2023): The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more. Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves

Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves Cyclizar ex Box (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99.

Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99. Ampharos ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Lucario ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Paldea Pals Mini Tims (available May 5, 2023): Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99.

Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99. Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.

Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99. Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.