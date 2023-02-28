The Forest Cathedral Reveals Its Official Release Date Get ready to take on the insane puzzles of an unknown origin in the middle of nowhere as The Forest Cathedral comes out in March.

Whitethorn Games officially revealed the release date for The Forest Cathedral today, as we'll be seeing the game released in mid-March. The game has been teased for several months with a weird look to it as you'll be solving puzzles out in the middle of a forest, all created by an unknown source. Today we know the game will be coming out for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on Xbox consoles on March 14th, 2023. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as we now wait out the next two weeks.

"The Forest Cathedral is a unique interpretation of the events surrounding real-life scientist Rachel Carson's investigation of the harmful pesticide known as DDT. Set in an expansive and vibrantly rendered forest on a remote island, players will take on the role of Rachel, who has assumed a field research biologist position. While completing her weekly tasks she quickly realizes things aren't as they seem. Players will slowly uncover the horrific effects of the pesticide using advanced environmental technology to complete puzzles that weave together 3D exploration and 2D platforming. What secrets will Rachel discover on this island? Many will try to silence her, but somehow, the truth must come out."

Hey, Little Man: Switch control between Rachel Carson in the 3D world and the Little Man inside the 2D world of her advanced environmental scanning tools in order to solve puzzles and platforming challenges.

Nature in Peril: Explore a meticulously crafted forested island, dense with trees, animals, fish, and insects, all impacted by the dangerous effects of DDT.

The Sound of the Silence: The game features a fully voiced narrative to invest players in the harrowing history of the attempted silencing of Rachel Carson, backed by an enchanting original soundtrack.