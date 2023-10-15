Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Minecraft Live 2023, Mojang

The Full List Of Announcements From Minecraft Live 2023

Several new announcements came out of Minecraft Live 2023, including a new Star Wars DLC and a new update to the main game.

Mojang held their annual Minecraft Live 2023 event earlier today, and with it came a number of new announcements about the main game and more. Among the new items coming to the franchise are a Star Wars DLC, a new Planet Earth addition working with BBC Earth, the 15th Anniversary of the game, and new content coming to the primary title. We have the rundown for you below, along with video of the livestream.

New Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC

A teaser trailer revealed the new Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC, coming to the Minecraft Marketplace on November 7. The trailer will highlight the adventure as players advance from padawan to Jedi knight and showcase a variety of gameplay features, including lightsaber combat and using Force powers. We'll also see appearances from iconic Star Wars characters and get a glimpse at locations players will be able to explore. The Minecraft community will be able to redeem a free creator item in the Minecraft dressing room.

Planet Earth III DLC from Minecraft Education and BBC Earth

To coincide with the launch of the new Planet Earth III television series, which airs globally this Fall, Minecraft Education will announce a new DLC inspired by the series, coming to Minecraft Education and Minecraft Marketplace in 2024. On the heels of our recent Frozen Planet II DLC, the Planet Earth III DLC will continue to immerse players in the wonders of the natural world with the overarching message that everything in nature is connected and we, therefore, need to take care of our planet so it can take care of us.

Minecraft Legends Updates

Community-requested changes have been made to Minecraft Legends since the game's launch in April 2023, including the ability to pet animals, custom campaign and PVP modes, controls, and UI shown on screen, pillars of light for waypoints, and improved pathfinding. The team will announce the latest Lost Legends for Minecraft Legends, including "Creeper Clash" just in time for Halloween on October 19 and "Snow vs Snout" in December. The team will announce new features coming in a December update, including frogs, a new pigling unit and structure, and new witch allies in the game who will throw potions.

15th Anniversary Celebration

"As we mark our 15th year, we at Minecraft want to express our gratitude to our passionate Minecraft community," said Kayleen Walters, Head of Franchise Development at Mojang Studios. "It is our community's creativity and dedication that has helped shape this world into something extraordinary. As we kick off this milestone year, we eagerly look forward to honoring and celebrating your contributions, stories, and adventures. Thank you for 15 amazing years of crafting, building, and exploring together. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises in 2024!"

Winner of the 2023 Mob Vote

The Minecraft community's choice between armadillo, penguin, and crab for the latest mob added in Minecraft's 2024 update will be revealed.

Minecraft Vanilla Update 1.21

The Crafter. For the first time, automated crafting is coming to Minecraft. A new feature that will be of particular interest to Redstone engineers, the Crafter also includes a unique intuitive UI to help players new to Redstone understand the feature's mechanics. This intuitive UI introduces toggleable slots to the crafting grid, meaning if an empty slot is clicked with an empty hand, the slot becomes disabled. If a disabled slot is clicked, it becomes enabled to define your crafting recipe.

Trial Chamber. Procedurally generated structures underground, the new trial chamber presents a unique challenge (including a new hostile mob!) for players to overcome. The trial chamber is generated using new copper block sets, Tuff block sets, and copper bulbs.

Copper Bulb. These new light-emitting blocks are made from copper and, like other Copper blocks, can oxidize over time, be waxed, and scraped with an axe. The light level it emits depends on the oxidation stage – the more oxidized it is, the dimmer it becomes!

Trial Spawner. This new type of spawner will not spawn additional mobs for an extended period after it has spawned a specified target count of mobs, different than standard mob spawners. The spawner also rewards players by ejecting its loot. Trial Spawners will adjust some of their parameters dynamically based on how many players are nearby.

This new type of spawner will not spawn additional mobs for an extended period after it has spawned a specified target count of mobs, different than standard mob spawners. The spawner also rewards players by ejecting its loot. Trial Spawners will adjust some of their parameters dynamically based on how many players are nearby. The Breeze. The newest hostile mob added to Minecraft, the Breeze is found in the Combat Trial Chambers, a challenge for players braving the chambers. The Breeze moves by jumping and shoots projectiles of wind energy that explode on impact, like how Blazes shoot fireballs. If it collides with a player or entity, it explodes immediately. These explosions cover a blast radius of a few cubic blocks, deal a small amount of damage, and knock back all entities in the area. They have a new particle indicating what's happening, differentiating it from a typical damage explosion.

