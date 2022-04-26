The Full List Of Winners From The Gayming Awards 2022

Last night, Gayming Magazine held their annual Gayming Awards live from the Troxy Theatre in London and broadcast on Twitch. The night had a number of first-time winners, including former Bleeding Cool writer Joesph Glass for The Pride Omnibus. But the big winner for the night, which was unsurprising, was Square Enix who walked away with multiple awards for Life is Strange: True Colors. We have the full set of winners below along with the stream and a quote about this year's awards from the magazine's founder.

Game of the Year – Sponsored by PlayStation: Life is Strange: True Colors; Deck Nine / Square Enix

Gayming Magazine Readers' Award – Sponsored by EA: Resident Evil Village; Capcom

Gayming Icon Award – Sponsored by Facebook Gaming: Tanya DePass

Industry Diversity Award – Sponsored by Hangar 13 and 2K: Ukie's #RaiseTheGame pledge

Authentic Representation Award – Sponsored by Marvelous Europe: Life is Strange: True Colors; Deck Nine / Square Enix

Best LGBTQ Character Award – Sponsored by Rocksteady: Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors; Deck Nine / Square Enix

Best LGBTQ Indie Game Award – Sponsored by Xbox: Unpacking; Witch Beam and Humble Games

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year – Sponsored by Twitch: Aimsey

Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports – Sponsored by Esports Technologies Inc: Emi "CaptainFluke" Donaldson

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Award – Sponsored by It Gets Better UK: Adventuring With Pride: Queer We Go Again; Jack Dixon

Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment – Sponsored by Square Enix: The Pride Omnibus; ComiXology/Dark Horse Comics

LGBTQ Streamer Rising Star Class of '22 – Sponsored by Twitch It'sMeHolly cruuuunchy CoderGirlChan AwkwardishPanda LuciaEverblack Luke Boogie



"Representation both in game and in the industry is critically important now more than ever. As the LGBTQ community is being attacked, divided and silenced, we owe it to the next generation of LGBTQ people to be seen in the games they love. It's my honour to be able to stand here and bring us all together to lift each other up and celebrate queer excellence. The whole LGBTQIA2+ community is one big family united under one fabulous umbrella and we must stand together as dark forces seek to divide us. Let me say this very clearly, there is no LGB without the T." Robin Gray, CEO and founder of Gayming Magazine.