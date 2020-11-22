The Full Set Of Winners From The 2020 Esports Awards

This evening, The 2020 Esports Awards were finally held in an online event, crowning numerous winners along the way. The entire event was broadcast live on Twitch as people were streaming live from their homes to accept the awards in lieu of a physical ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have the complete list of winner for you below from the organization, including the preamble that was held the day before to get some of the minor awards not normally put into the main show.
2020 Esports Awards winners:
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – Freefire
- Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply – Riot Games
- Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store – League of Legends
- Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming – CSA
- Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative – Esports Observer
- Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn – İsmailcan "XANTARES" Dörtkardeş (BIG)
- Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz – Paper Crowns
- Esports Journalist of the Year – Emily Rand
- Esports Content Team of the Year – League of Legends European Championship
- Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington – UpUpDownDown
- Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) – Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines
- Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) – Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley
- Esports Host of the Year – Eefje "Sjokz" Deporteere
- Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards – Ryu "Keria" Min-seok (T1)
- Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year – Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita (Bigetron RA)
- Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
- Esports PC Player of the Year – Michał "Nisha" Jankowski (Team Secret)
- Esports Team of the Year – Team Secret (Dota 2)
- Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus – Carlos "ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago
- Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus – Ibai
- Esports Organisation of the Year – G2 Esports
- Esports Cosplay of the Year – Glory Lamothe
- Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz – LOL season opening
Esports Awards Prelude winners:
- Esports Collegiate Award – Tyrelle Appleton
- Esports Hardware Provider of the Year – Elgato
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year – Logitech
- Lifetime Achievement in Esports – Class of 2020
- Johnathan "Fatality" Wendel
- Daigo Umehara
- Richard Lewis
- Craig "Torbull" Levine
- Michael Sepso
- Lim 'Boxer' Yo-Hwan
- Esports Photographer of the Year – Rich Loch
- Esports Videographer of the Year – Logan Dodson
- Esports Coach of the Year – Lee "Heen" Seung Gon (Team Secret)
- Esports Analyst of the Year – Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill
- Esports Content Series of the Year – Eavesdrop Podcast
- Panel's Choice Award in association with Touch of Ginger – Michal Slowinski
- Panel's Choice Award in association with Touch of Ginger – Steve Dudenhoeffer