The Full Set Of Winners From The 2020 Esports Awards

This evening, The 2020 Esports Awards were finally held in an online event, crowning numerous winners along the way. The entire event was broadcast live on Twitch as people were streaming live from their homes to accept the awards in lieu of a physical ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have the complete list of winner for you below from the organization, including the preamble that was held the day before to get some of the minor awards not normally put into the main show.

2020 Esports Awards winners:

Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – Freefire

Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply – Riot Games

Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store – League of Legends

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming – CSA

Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative – Esports Observer

Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn – İsmailcan "XANTARES" Dörtkardeş (BIG)

Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz – Paper Crowns

Esports Journalist of the Year – Emily Rand

Esports Content Team of the Year – League of Legends European Championship

Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington – UpUpDownDown

Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) – Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines

Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) – Michael " KiXSTAr " Stockley

Esports Host of the Year – Eefje "Sjokz" Deporteere

Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards – Ryu "Keria" Min-seok (T1)

Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony " Shotzzy " Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports Mobile Player of the Year – Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita (Bigetron RA)

Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony " Shotzzy " Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports PC Player of the Year – Michał "Nisha" Jankowski (Team Secret)

Esports Team of the Year – Team Secret (Dota 2)

Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus – Carlos "ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago

Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus – Ibai

Esports Organisation of the Year – G2 Esports

Esports Cosplay of the Year – Glory Lamothe

Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz – LOL season opening

Esports Awards Prelude winners:

Esports Collegiate Award – Tyrelle Appleton

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year – Elgato

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year – Logitech

Lifetime Achievement in Esports – Class of 2020 Johnathan "Fatality" Wendel Daigo Umehara Richard Lewis Craig "Torbull" Levine Michael Sepso Lim 'Boxer' Yo-Hwan

Esports Photographer of the Year – Rich Loch

Esports Videographer of the Year – Logan Dodson

Esports Coach of the Year – Lee "Heen" Seung Gon (Team Secret)

Esports Analyst of the Year – Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill

Esports Content Series of the Year – Eavesdrop Podcast

Panel's Choice Award in association with Touch of Ginger – Michal Slowinski

Panel's Choice Award in association with Touch of Ginger – Steve Dudenhoeffer