The Galarian Birds Return In Japan's Pokémon TCG: Towering Perfection

After a major feature in Pokémon TCG's latest expansion, Chilling Reign, and its Japanese-language equivalent, Matchless Fighter, the Galarian Birds will once again feature in the upcoming Japanese set, Towering Perfection.

It has been confirmed by Pokébeach that Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres will feature as holographic cards in Towering Perfection which will, alongside of its Dragon-themed sister set Sky Stream, release in Japan on July 9th. These two sets will join with Eevee Heroes to be adapted (at least in part) into the English-language Pokémon TCG's next major expansion, Evolving Skies.

The reveal of these standard holographic cards essentially rules out the inclusion of any V or V Full Arts for Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres in Towering Perfection and, by extension, Evolving Skies. Towering Perfection itself is themed around Dragon-types with Duraludon VMAX as the set's mascot. Most of the V and VMAX cards in both this set and Sky Stream are Dragon-types.

It has been an interesting trend to see new Legendary Pokémon get a V feature in a set and then appear as holos in the next set. This was true of Urshifu, which appeared in Battle Styles in both its Single Strike and Rapid Strike Formes as V and VMAX cards, only to then get a smaller feature in Chilling Reign as holographic cards. Then, Chilling Reign featured Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres as Pokémon V cards, with them now destined to appear in Evolving Skies as standard holos. I wonder if the reverse will be true of Regileki and Regidrago, two Legendaries that get their first Pokémon TCG appearances as standard holos in Sky Stream and Towering Perfection respectively. Perhaps we will see them later featured as V cards in the next set, but only time will tell.