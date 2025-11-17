Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards

The Game Awards Releases Full List of 2025 Nominees

The Game Awards have released the full set of nominees for the 2025 awards, set to happen in mid-December between two hours of commercials

Article Summary The Game Awards 2025 nominees list is out, with over 100 games competing across a wide range of categories.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads with 12 nominations, dominating game of the year and creative awards.

Major titles like Death Stranding 2, Hades II, and Hollow Knight: Silksong earn multiple top category nods.

Winners will be revealed during the mid-December show streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, and more.

Organizers for The Game Awards have revealed the full list of nominees for the 2025 awards ahead of the yearly December event. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the number of nominations with 12, which is impressive considering there are 102 games being represented across the many categories. Most of which will be honored in under 30 seconds each between the 60+ different video game commercials you'll see on December 12. We have the full list for you here as the show will be held on Twitch, YouTube, and multiple other streaming services around the globe.

The Game Awards – 2025 Nominees

GAME OF THE YEAR

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST NARRATIVE

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC, LEVELED UP BY SPOTIFY

Christopher Larkin , Hollow Knight: Silksong

, Hollow Knight: Silksong Darren Korb , Hades II

, Hades II Lorien Testard , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Toma Otowa , Ghost of Yōtei

, Ghost of Yōtei Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Charlie Cox , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Erika Ishii , Ghost of Yōtei

, Ghost of Yōtei Jennifer English , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Konatsu Kato , Silent Hill f

, Silent Hill f Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Atomfall (Rebellion)

DOOM: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST ONGOING

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Megabonk (Vedinad)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)

Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)

Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

BEST VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

Arken Age (VitruviusVR)

Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

BEST ACTION

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

DOOM: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST RPG

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

BEST FIGHTING

2XKO (Riot Games)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

BEST FAMILY GAME

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)

LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)

Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)

Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)

Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

BEST ADAPTATION

A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)

Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)

Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

(Valorant) Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

(League of Legends) f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)

(Valorant) Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

(Street Fighter) MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

(Street Fighter) Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Gen.G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!