The Grinch: Christmas Adventures Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Grinch: Christmas Adventures, as the team at Outright Games show off new elements of gameplay.

Outright Games have released a new trailer this week for The Grinch: Christmas Adventures, highlighting more of the gameplay to come. In case you weren't aware, this is the first time in 16 years there has been a video game developed based on the property. So, the team is doing everything they can to get it right the first time. This brand new trailer shows off the "vibrant and colorful visuals" they have created to bring out Whoville and everything about The Grinch we've known for decades, all of which were referenced and authentically recreated from the original illustrations in the Dr. Seuss book. You can see the full trailer down at the bottom as the game is still on pace for release on October 13, as it will arrive on PC and all three major consoles.

"Featuring colorful visuals inspired by Dr. Seuss's original illustrations from the beloved story, players must embark on a quest as The Grinch to ruin Christmas for The Whos. Accompanied by his faithful dog Max, who will help you to complete dastardly missions to steal all the presents, players will be faced with the spirit of Christmas, from joyful singing to twinkling fairy lights, as they make their way across the iconic town of Who-ville."

"Complete puzzles to unlock special abilities and gadgets that include snowballs to freeze creatures in your way, including a Santa disguise for stealthy sneaking, a lasso candy cane, and a jumping jetpack. Speed up your devious antics by traversing parts of Who-ville on a sleigh or snowboard. As the story progresses, players will discover the spirit of Christmas and help the Grinch's heart grow three sizes. Fans can expect to be fully immersed story as The Grinch: Christmas Adventures features recognizable environments, characters, and a host of Christmas details that will delight everyone during the festive season."

