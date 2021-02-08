The GX Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 1

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. In this first piece, though, let's take a look at Cosmic Eclipse's Pokémon GX cards, as this is the last set to ever feature this mechanic, which was replaced in Sword & Shield with V and VMAX card.

Vileplume GX: One of the most consistently fun parts of Cosmic Eclipse is its focus on the bond between trainer and Pokémon. This is showcased in the Character Cards, which a later piece will cover, but also in the artwork of some cards like this. In this card, we see the Celadon City Gym Leader from Kanto, Erika, in the background. It evokes the old Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge sets where we saw Pokémon belonging to the Gym leaders, which is something I personally feel would be welcomed in modern sets.

Volcarona GX: Seeing this card makes me think one thing and one thing only… where in the world is this Pokémon in Pokémon GO!?

Wishiwashi GX: This isn't a bad GX card by any means, but the real major Wishiwashi pull in this set is the Character Card which showcases the Pokémon swimming with its trainer.

Oricorio GX: One of the most unique GX cards in art style, this Oricorio card is absolutely beautiful with its pastel purple and baby blue palette.

Next up, our spotlight on the GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse continues.