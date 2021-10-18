The Haunting Returns To Call Of Duty: Warzone Featuring Scream

Activision is bringing back The Haunting into Call Of Duty: Warzone as this year's event will feature promotion for the new Scream film. Musc like it was last year, you'll be seeing a ton of scary things be added to the battle royale title, as well as being one of the last hurras for Black Ops Cold War before everything switches over to Vanguard. This includes new costumes, skins, designs, special packs, rewards, and more. Not to mention the addition of Limited-Time Donnie Darko pack, and some cool promotions with Ghostface in the game to promote the new movie. We have the finer details here, and you can read more about the Scream addition below.

Available starting tomorrow, the Limited-Time Scream Operator Bundle is your opportunity to play as Ghostface in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War before he returns to cinemas in January 2022, where Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group will bring back the classic film series that defined the '90s for meta horror. Yes, Ghostface is back… It's always someone you know! A new psychopath is terrorizing the streets of Woodsboro once again with a new set of rules. And in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, he's a standalone Operator who can carve up any hapless soul — living, dead, or undead — across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale.

In addition to the Scream Ghostface Operator, this Bundle comes with the iconic "Violent End" Finishing Move, which can be performed by all Operators, including Ghostface; the "Cordless Phone" Weapon Charm; the "Scary Hours" Watch; an animated Emblem and Calling Card; and three Legendary Weapon Blueprints. The two ranged Weapon Blueprints come with Tracer Fire, and of course, there's the "Ghost Blade," where you can truly become the infamous killer with a knife modeled after Ghostface's signature weapon.