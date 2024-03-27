Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blindspot Games, The Hexadome: Aristeia Showdown

The Hexadome: Aristeia Showdown Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for The Hexadome: Aristeia Showdown, as a Closed Beta will take place in early April.

Closed Beta for the turn-based tactical game starts April 4th on Steam.

Game is set in the Infinity Universe, featuring intense 1v1 gladiator battles.

Build your team, entertain the crowd, and manipulate the game for victory.

Indie game developer and publisher Blindspot Games has released a new gameplay trailer for The Hexadome: Aristeia Showdown ahead of the game's first Closed Beta. The trailer gives you about 90 seconds worth of footage from the game as you get a quick taste of the online tactical title. If you'd like to try it out yourself, the first Closed Beta test will run from April 4-9 on Steam as part of the Turn Based Thursday Fest. Enjoy the trailer and the info on the game below as you can sign up for the beta on the game's Steam page right now.

The Hexadome: Aristeia Showdown

The Hexadome is based on Aristeia, the brutal sports-show board game set in Corvus Belli's Infinity Universe. On the Galaxy's most popular entertainment program, mighty sci-fi gladiators battle it out with live weapons to win the love of the fans, make money, and become victorious. Pick your champions and fight in merciless 1v1 turn-based matches. Strategically position your fighters in the arena, create synergies, and give the crowd an epic show. Unlock your ultimate attacks, manipulate the course of the game to your advantage, and dominate The Hexadome!

Turn-based Tactics PvP: Compete in 1v1 matches with tons of strategic depth. Climb the ladder to become the ultimate tactician over multiple seasons and events!

Compete in 1v1 matches with tons of strategic depth. Climb the ladder to become the ultimate tactician over multiple seasons and events! Assemble Your Team: Create a squad of champions from a vibrant roster of characters with their own unique abilities. Mix and match champions to create different synergies!

Create a squad of champions from a vibrant roster of characters with their own unique abilities. Mix and match champions to create different synergies! Thrill the Crowd: Win the crowd's favor by giving them what they came for: A brutal spectacle! Chain dazzling attacks, tackle opponents with style, and frag them with epic shots. The more the fans love you, the faster you can unleash your ultimate ability!

Win the crowd's favor by giving them what they came for: A brutal spectacle! Chain dazzling attacks, tackle opponents with style, and frag them with epic shots. The more the fans love you, the faster you can unleash your ultimate ability! Manipulate the RNG: Improve your odds by hacking the arena, collecting drops, and promoting sponsors!

