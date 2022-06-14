The House Of The Dead: Remake Limidead Edition Will Be On Consoles

Microids revealed today that they will be launching The House Of The Dead: Remake Limidead Edition on consoles this year. The game has already been released onto PC and consoles in digital form for those who want to jump right into the action. But for those who have a love of the game and want a collector's piece, that's where this comes in as you'll be getting all that you see below for either PlayStation or Xbox later this year. Which includes a special lenticular box, two separate character stands, a set of stickers, and the main game on whatever console you prefer. You can actually get this version for Nintendo Switch on June 14th if you'd like, but if you want one of the other consoles, you'll need to wait a bit.

Shoot creatures like in the 90's with the remake of this cult arcade shooting game! Developed by MegaPixel Studio, The House of the Dead: Remake offers players around the world the joy to discover or rediscover this timeless arcade classic from SEGA! Renowned biochemist and geneticist, Dr Roy Curien is obsessed by his lifetime project of discovering the nature of life and death. When he finally succeeds, it's time for his former colleague Sophie Richards to ask for the help of her friends at AMS; Thomas Rogan and agent G. Their mission is simple, end the doctor's macabre project and save all the employees of the lab. Play solo or with a friend and shoot hordes of undead and nightmare creatures in this fantastically gory and shameless arcade shooter! A state of the art remake with upgraded graphics, audio and new game modes for this arcade hit released in 1997.

Unlock the full monster encyclopedia to learn about them and their weaknesses.