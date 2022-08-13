The Iron Oath Gets New Massive Early Access Update

Icebinder Class: The Icebinder can now be recruited! Specializing in crowd control, the Icebinder has a wide range of abilities that allow him to summon ice pillars, freeze enemies, and support his allies. Given his affinity for the cold, he has a higher chance of showing up at inns in the Northern Hold.

Scourge Crisis Event: We've added a new crisis event that occurs in the wake of the dragon's attack, introducing consequences and opportunities for the player.

New Quests and Overworld Encounters: In relation to the above event, we've added new quests and overworld encounters that can only occur during the Scourge.

Closing Void Breaches: Void Breaches are now physically present on the combat field, supplying enemy reinforcements until they are closed. In order to close a breach, players must move next to it and interact with it (by left clicking).

The Iron Oath Prologue Changes: With the aforementioned changes, the final fight of the 'Void Breach' quest has been altered. We've also made a few changes to the order of quests during the prologue to provide a better new player experience (with some more changes coming in the future).

Enchantments: You can now obtain magical scrolls to enchant your gear with various stats and effects. There are currently 80 enchantments in total, divided across five rarities. The scrolls are consumed on use and the effects are permanently applied to gear, unless overwritten by another enchant. For now, they are mainly obtained by defeating bosses. In the 'Tales by the Fire' update later this year, there will be more varied ways to acquire them.